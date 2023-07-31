Japan's June factory output rises 2% from a month earlier
TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - Japan's factory output rose 2.0% in June from the previous month, government data showed on Monday.
The seasonally adjusted rise compared with a median market forecast for a 2.4% gain.
Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to fall 0.2% in July and increase 1.1% in August, the data also showed.
Separate data also showed Japanese retail sales rose 5.9% in June from a year earlier, in line with forecasts.
Compared with the previous month, retail sales contracted 0.4% in June, following a 1.4% rise in May, the data showed.
