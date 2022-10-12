Japan's Matsuno: to take appropriate steps on excess forex moves















TOKYO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Japan is closely watching foreign exchange moves with a high sense of urgency, and is ready to take appropriate steps on excess moves, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a regular briefing on Wednesday.

The comment came after Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki was quoted by Jiji Press as saying there was no change in the country's stance at all and that it will take necessary steps in the foreign exchange market if necessary.

Reporting by Mariko Katsumura; Editing by David Dolan











