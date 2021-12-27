Japan's Nov retail sales rise for second month

A shopper wearing a protective mask pushes a shopping cart at Japan's supermarket group Aeon's shopping mall as the mall reopens amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Chiba, Japan May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Summary Nov retail sales +1.9% yr/yr vs f'cast 1.7% rise

Retail sales gain 1.2% m/m on seasonally adjusted basis

Low COVID-19 cases encourage consumption

TOKYO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Japan's retail sales rose faster than expected in November, thanks to decreasing COVID-19 cases, which have encouraged shoppers to ramp up spending on goods and services.

To boost support the economy, the government on Friday approved a record $940 billion budget for fiscal 2022, a week after the Bank of Japan's decision to keep the ultra-loose monetary policy. read more

Retail sales gained 1.9% in November from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday, versus economists' median forecast for a 1.7% gain.

It followed a 0.9% advance in October, which had marked the first rise in three months.

Compared with the previous month, retail sales increased 1.2% in November on a seasonally adjusted basis, after a downwardly revised 1.0% rise in October.

Nationwide daily COVID-19 cases in Japan continued falling through November to fewer than one per million people earlier this month. read more

The government lifted curbs in September and has not reinstated them, except for strict border controls to stop the spread of the new Omicron variant. read more

The world's third-largest economy is set to rebound by an annualised 6.1% in the current quarter from a 3.6% slump in July-September, according to the latest Reuters poll of economists. read more

Reporting by Kantaro Komiya and Yoshifumi Takemoto; Editing by Sam Holmes

