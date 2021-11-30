Asian Markets
Japan's Oct oil imports up 0.4% y/y to 2.35 mln bpd - METI
TOKYO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Japan's crude oil imports rose 0.4% in October to 2.35 million barrels per day (11.60 million kilolitres) from a year earlier, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) said on Tuesday.
The table below outlines Japan's crude oil imports by country. Amounts are in kilolitres.
Reporting by Yuka Obayashi
