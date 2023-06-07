Japan's Q1 GDP revised up to 2.7% annualised expansion















TOKYO, June 8 (Reuters) - Japan's economy grew an annualised 2.7% in the first quarter, much higher than the initial estimate for a 1.6% expansion, revised government data showed on Thursday, driven by robust business spending.

The revised figure for gross domestic product (GDP) released by the Cabinet Office compared with economists' median forecast for a 1.9% gain in a Reuters poll.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP advanced 0.7% in January-March, versus the initial 0.4% reading and a median forecast for a 0.5% rise.

For the full tables on the Cabinet Office's website: https://www.esri.cao.go.jp/en/sna/sokuhou/sokuhou_top.html

