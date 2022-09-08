Japan's Q2 GDP revised up to 3.5% annualised expansion

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A cargo ship and containers are seen at an industrial port in Tokyo, Japan, February 15, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Japan's economy grew an annualised 3.5% in the second quarter, better than the initial estimate of a 2.2% expansion, revised government data showed on Thursday, supported by solid private consumption and business spending.

The revised figure for gross domestic product (GDP) released by the Cabinet Office compared with economists' median forecast for a 2.9% gain in a Reuters poll.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP advanced 0.9%, compared with the initial 0.5% reading and a median forecast for a 0.7% rise.

For the full tables on the Cabinet Office's website: https://www.esri.cao.go.jp/en/sna/sokuhou/sokuhou_top.html

Reporting by Daniel Leussink Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.