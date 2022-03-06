Japan's SBI Sumishin Net Bank to postpone planned IPO -source

TOKYO, March 7 (Reuters) - Japan's SBI Sumishin Net Bank Ltd (7163.T) has decided to postpone an initial public offering (IPO) that had been planned on March 24 due to bearish sentiment stemming from the war in Ukraine, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

SBI Sumishin Net Bank, equally owned by SBI Holdings Inc (8473.T) and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank (8309.T), would have been the first online bank to go public in Japan.

SBI Sumishin is set to announce the postponement as early as Monday, the source said, declining to be identified because the decision is not public.

The bank declined to comment on the postponement, which was first reported by the Nikkei business daily on Sunday.

Reporting by Miho Uranaka Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

