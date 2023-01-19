Japan's trade deficit persists as recession risks loom

Summary

TOKYO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Japan's export growth slowed sharply in December as Chinese demand remained under pressure, while imports jumped, keeping the trade balance in the red for the 17th straight month.

Exports rose 11.5% year-on-year in December, the slowest growth since the start of last year, weighed by China-bound cars, auto parts and chip-making machinery, Ministry of Finance data (MOF) showed on Thursday.

Imports grew 20.6%, led by oil, coal and liquefied natural gas, reflecting cost-push inflation that boosts costs of living and doing business, potentially depriving purchasing power.

The rises in shipments and imports compared with 10.1% and 22.4% year-on-year gains expected, respectively, by economists in a Reuters poll.

December's trade deficit, at 1.45 trillion yen ($11.29 billion), compared with economists' median estimates for 1.65 trillion yen.

Thursday's trade data highlights the challenge of a resource-deficient country that relies heavily on imports of commodity and energy. The weak data also dashes policymakers' hopes for an export-led economic recovery from the pandemic.

For the whole of 2022, Japan logged a trade deficit of 19.97 trillion yen, the second straight annual shortfall and the biggest since 1979.

