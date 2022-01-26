JinkoSolar, Tyme Technologies, Texas Instruments

Skip to main content
U.S. stock index futures jumped on Wednesday following two days of turbulent trading, helped by stellar results from Microsoft, while investors looked to the outcome of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting.

At 7:42 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.95% at 34,509. S&P 500 e-minis were up 1.30% at 4,405.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 1.83% at 14,399.75.

** JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd (JKS.N): up 14.6% premarket BUZZ-JinkoSolar set for 6-month best after Shanghai IPO

Compiled by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru

