Jordan's Aqaba Development signs $242 mln MoU with APM Terminals to develop logistics centre

Cranes and containers seen at APM Terminals at the gateway port in Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria July 30, 2019. Picture taken July 30, 2019. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja/File Photo

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Jordan's Aqaba Development Company has signed a $242 million memorandum of understanding with APM Terminals to develop a regional logistics centre in the city of Aqaba, the prime minister's office tweeted on Tuesday.

Reporting by Moataz Mohamed and Yasmin Hussien Editing by Mark Potter

