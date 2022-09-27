1 minute read
Jordan's Aqaba Development signs $242 mln MoU with APM Terminals to develop logistics centre
Sept 27 (Reuters) - Jordan's Aqaba Development Company has signed a $242 million memorandum of understanding with APM Terminals to develop a regional logistics centre in the city of Aqaba, the prime minister's office tweeted on Tuesday.
Reporting by Moataz Mohamed and Yasmin Hussien Editing by Mark Potter
