Kazakh gas revolt is timely canary in the coalmine

LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The central Asian state’s government has fallen after it removed a price cap on liquefied petroleum gas. Kazakhs have a host of local grievances other than energy costs. But commodity spikes will also cause fireworks in European states unless politicians cushion the blow.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev accepted the government's resignation on Jan. 5 after a fuel price increase in the oil-producing Central Asian country triggered protests which were met with tear gas. Mass demonstrations continued, however, with protestors storming the Mayor’s office in Almaty, Kazakhstan’s biggest city.

- Speaking to acting cabinet members, Tokayev ordered them and provincial governors to reinstate price controls on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and broaden them to gasoline, diesel and other "socially important" consumer goods.

- Late on Jan. 4, the government announced it was restoring the price cap of 50 tenge (11 cents) per litre, or less than half the market price, in Mangistau province where protests begun.

