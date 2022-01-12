Kazakh oligarch shakeup may give foreigners a shot

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - President Tokayev needs to consolidate power after unrest and raise cash to placate his citizens. Billionaires allied to his predecessor are obvious targets. Since he lacks a go-to gang to take over mining assets, he may favour gradual redistribution and more external investment.

Full view will be published shortly.

Follow @dasha_reuters on Twitter

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

CONTEXT NEWS

- Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered his government on Jan. 11 to extract greater tax revenue from the mining sector, which he said was profiting from higher metals prices.

- “In exchange we can provide large incentives for the exploration and development of new deposits for large mining and other companies,” he said, without providing further details.

- Tokayev also said Russian troops deployed to help quell nationwide unrest would start leaving this week. Protests were initially sparked by higher fuel costs, but snowballed into violence and looting that resulted in at least 164 deaths and nearly 10,000 arrests.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Ed Cropley and Oliver Taslic

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.