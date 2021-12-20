Kazakhstan Jan-Nov copper output drops, steel production surges

ALMATY, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's January-November refined copper output fell 10.1% year on year, while production of refined zinc and crude steel rose 4.5% and 14.7% respectively, data from its statistics bureau showed on Monday.

The Statistics Bureau provided the following data on Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in its latest monthly bulletin:

Copper miner KAZ Minerals and Glencore's (GLEN.L) Kazzinc account for a large part of Kazakhstan's metals production. ArcelorMittal owns the country's only major steel mill.

