Kazakhstan January copper output slips; steel production jumps
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
ALMATY, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's January refined copper output fell 0.8% year on year and production of refined zinc was down 2.9% while crude steel output rose 5.0%, data from the statistics bureau showed on Friday.
The Statistics Bureau provided the following data on Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in its latest monthly bulletin:
Copper miner KAZ Minerals and Glencore's (GLEN.L) Kazzinc account for a large part of Kazakhstan's metals production. ArcelorMittal owns the country's only major steel mill.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.