Kazakhstan January oil and gas condensate output up 12%

ALMATY, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's January oil and gas condensate output jumped 12.1% from a year earlier to 7.9 million tonnes, data showed on Friday.

The statistics bureau provided the following data for output of crude oil, gas condensate, natural gas and oil products.

All figures are in millions of tonnes, apart from natural gas, which is in billion cubic metres.

Figures for natural gas include associated gas produced at oilfields.

Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by David Goodman

