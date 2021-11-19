Asian Markets
Kazakhstan's Jan-Oct copper output drops; zinc, steel production up
ALMATY, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's January-October refined copper output fell 11.6% year on year, while production of refined zinc and crude steel was up 5.0% and 15.1%, respectively, data from its statistics bureau showed on Friday.
The Statistics Bureau provided the following data on Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in its latest monthly bulletin:
Copper miner KAZ Minerals and Glencore's (GLEN.L) Kazzinc account for a large part of Kazakhstan's metals production. ArcelorMittal owns the country's only major steel mill.
Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva, writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by David Evans
