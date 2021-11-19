Kazakhstan's Jan-Oct oil, gas condensate output down 2%

ALMATY, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's January-October oil and gas condensate output fell 2% from a year earlier to 70.0 million tonnes, data released on Friday showed.

The statistics bureau provided the following data for output of crude oil, gas condensate, natural gas and oil products.

All figures are in millions of tonnes, apart from natural gas, which is in billion cubic metres.

Figures for natural gas include associated gas produced at oilfields.

Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; writing by Olzhas Auyezov

