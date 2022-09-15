Kazmunaygas IPO roadshows to begin in second half of September - fund head

Fitch lowers India's FY23 GDP growth forecast to 7% from 7.8%

Macro Matters · September 15, 2022 · 3:45 AM UTC

Fitch expects the Indian economy to slow down and said in a statement released late on Wednesday that it would cut the country's gross domestic product growth forecast for the current fiscal year through March 2023 to 7% from 7.8%.