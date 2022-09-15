1 minute read
Kazmunaygas IPO roadshows to begin in second half of September - fund head
MOSCOW, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's state-owned oil and gas company Kazmunaygaz will begin IPO roadshows in various Kazakh cities in the second half of September, the head of the country's sovereign wealth fund said on Thursday.
Reporting by Reuters; editing by David Evans
