Kellogg, BlackBerry, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

U.S. shares were set to open lower on Monday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq on track for its worst start to the year as investors shied away from stocks with lofty valuations amid aggressive rate hike bets and geopolitical tensions.

At 8:40 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 0.48% at 34,430. S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.32% at 4,409.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.09% at 14,445.5.

** Spotify Technology (SPOT.N): up 3.8% premarket BUZZ-Spotify to add 'advisory' to podcast episodes with COVID-19 discussion

** Cirix Systems Inc (CTXS.O): down 3.5% premarket BUZZ-Elliott, Vista inch towards deal to buy Citrix - source

** Tesla Inc (TSLA.O): up 1.8% premarket BUZZ-Buy the Tesla dip: Credit Suisse raises to outperform

** VF Corp (VFC.N): down 1.1% premarket BUZZ-Falls after multiple brokerages cut price targets

** BlackBerry Ltd : down 5.6% premarket BUZZ-Falls after deal to sell legacy patents for $600 mln

** Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (MDGL.O): up 8.8% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on safety data from NASH disease treatment trial

** Kellogg Co (K.N): down 1.6% premarket BUZZ-Kellogg turns soggy after BMO downgrades cereal maker

** Altimmune Inc (ALT.O): up 7.2% premarket BUZZ-Rises on clearance to start mid-stage obesity drug trial

Compiled by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru

