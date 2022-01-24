Kohl's, Peloton, EV stocks

U.S. stock indexes plunged on Monday, with the S&P 500 on course to confirm a correction as the prospect of a Russian attack on Ukraine posed as a double whammy for investors already worried about aggressive monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

At 13:15 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 1.99% at 33,584.87. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 2.30% at 4,296.78 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was down 2.51% at 13,423.256.

BUZZ-Shopify shares tumble to lowest in 20 months

** Wrap Technologies (WRAP.O): down 37.8%

BUZZ-Wrap Tech slides as CEO, chairman leave in management shakeup

** Moderna Inc (MRNA.O): down 9.5%

** Novavax Inc (NVAX.O): down 11.1%

** BioNTech SE : down 2.3%

BUZZ-Moderna set for seventh session of losses as vaccine makers fall

** Splunk Inc (SPLK.O): up 1.2%

BUZZ-BTIG upgrades Splunk to 'buy' on cloud prospects

** Kohl's Corp (KSS.N): up 34.2%

BUZZ-Kohl's jumps 29% on expected second takeover offer read more

BUZZ-Crypto stocks plunge as risk appetite sours ahead of Fed meeting

BUZZ-OPKO plunges after U.S. FDA declines to approve growth hormone drug

BUZZ-Burger chain BT Brands more than doubles on strong volumes

BUZZ-EV stocks fall amid wider selloff

BUZZ-Viking Therapeutics down as FDA places hold on trial for metabolic disorder drug

BUZZ-Reviva Pharma gains as H.C. Wainwright initiates with 'buy'

BUZZ-Playtika slides as largest shareholder contemplates stock sale

BUZZ-Adtalem gains on selling financial services arm for $1 bln

BUZZ-Exterran jumps on $735 mln buyout by Enerflex

BUZZ-Peloton up after activist investor pushes for sale, removal of CEO

Compiled by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru

