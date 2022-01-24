Kohl's, Peloton, EV stocks
U.S. stock indexes plunged on Monday, with the S&P 500 on course to confirm a correction as the prospect of a Russian attack on Ukraine posed as a double whammy for investors already worried about aggressive monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.
At 13:15 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 1.99% at 33,584.87. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 2.30% at 4,296.78 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was down 2.51% at 13,423.256.
BUZZ-Shopify shares tumble to lowest in 20 months
** Wrap Technologies (WRAP.O): down 37.8%
BUZZ-Wrap Tech slides as CEO, chairman leave in management shakeup
** Moderna Inc (MRNA.O): down 9.5%
** Novavax Inc (NVAX.O): down 11.1%
** BioNTech SE : down 2.3%
BUZZ-Moderna set for seventh session of losses as vaccine makers fall
** Splunk Inc (SPLK.O): up 1.2%
BUZZ-BTIG upgrades Splunk to 'buy' on cloud prospects
** Kohl's Corp (KSS.N): up 34.2%
BUZZ-Kohl's jumps 29% on expected second takeover offer read more
BUZZ-Crypto stocks plunge as risk appetite sours ahead of Fed meeting
BUZZ-OPKO plunges after U.S. FDA declines to approve growth hormone drug
BUZZ-Burger chain BT Brands more than doubles on strong volumes
BUZZ-EV stocks fall amid wider selloff
BUZZ-Viking Therapeutics down as FDA places hold on trial for metabolic disorder drug
BUZZ-Reviva Pharma gains as H.C. Wainwright initiates with 'buy'
BUZZ-Playtika slides as largest shareholder contemplates stock sale
BUZZ-Adtalem gains on selling financial services arm for $1 bln
BUZZ-Exterran jumps on $735 mln buyout by Enerflex
BUZZ-Peloton up after activist investor pushes for sale, removal of CEO
