Korea’s market upgrade would draw virtuous circle

HONG KONG, March 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Even stock markets aren’t immune to a desire to hang out with the big kids. South Korean officials seem to be angling for an upgrade to developed-market status by powerful index provider MSCI. Lee Jae-myung, the ruling Democratic Party’s candidate for Wednesday’s presidential election, even included it as a goal in his manifesto. Some will resent losing the protections afforded by the status quo, but the broader benefits are clear.

At least three previous discussions with MSCI have ended without any advance. But in January, there were hints of changes to two big sticking points: the finance ministry outlined plans read more to ease currency-trading restrictions, while the boss of the stock exchange discussed the undesirability of short-selling curbs.

Implementing MSCI’s wish list is no small thing: Korean investors and companies have tended to welcome the protection extra controls sometimes bestow. Seoul has frequently intervened to reduce currency swings, a practice made easier by limiting trading hours and who can trade.

Short-selling bans, meanwhile, have been prescribed during panics. The last, imposed in March 2020, was only partially lifted in May, a move opposed by vocal retail investor groups. The uneven application of the rules has spawned some oddities: $395 billion Samsung Electronics’ common stock is no longer shielded, but its $44 billion of preferred stock is. As a result, the latter now trades at just an 8% discount to the former, down from an average of 20% before short-selling was banned.

Fixing these issues presents an opportunity to push for other changes. Seoul could force companies to end the tradition of bunching up shareholder meetings on Fridays in March, which leaves investors in a quandary over which one to attend.

South Korea also lacks a stock-ownership threshold after which the holder has to offer to buy a company. Its absence means independent investors risk missing out on a takeover premium in a country dominated by tycoons. Adopting a trigger of around 30% that is applied in, say, U.S. and UK markets, would make eminent sense.

Promotion would generate some $44 billion in net tracker fund inflows, estimates Goldman Sachs (GS.N), and should reduce Korean stocks’ one-third valuation discount to MSCI’s developed-markets indices. The more investors like what they see from any Korean talks with MSCI, the more the gap should shrink. That’s a powerful virtuous circle.

CONTEXT NEWS

- South Korean presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung, representing the ruling liberal party, supports the country pushing for an upgrade to developed-market status from index provider MSCI. The country’s citizens go to the polls on March 9.

- Finance Ministry officials had already said they were considering changing several rules to facilitate the country’s promotion from emerging-market status. The plans include extending onshore trading hours for its currency as well as easing curbs on foreign firms trading the Korean won offshore. Ending short-selling curbs has also been mooted.

- An estimated $3.5 trillion in assets track MSCI’s World, or developed-market, index—almost double the $1.8 trillion tracking its Emerging Market index.

