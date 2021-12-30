Kroger, Future Fintech, Didi

Summary Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 and the Dow were set to open near all-time highs on Thursday, extending a record-setting run as a surprise dip in weekly jobless claims reinforced confidence in the U.S. economy amid a surge in COVID-19 infections.

At 8:59 ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.13% at 36,430. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.13% at 4,790.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.12% at 16,509.75.

** Biogen Inc (BIIB.O): down 6.2% premarket BUZZ-Drops as Samsung BioLogics says report on deal talks untrue

** FuelCell Energy Inc (FCEL.O): down 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Falls after weak results, PT cuts

** Micron Technology (MU.O): down 1.6% premarket BUZZ-Down after warning China's Xian lockdown could cause memory chip delays

** Ameris Bancorp (ABCB.O): up 0.3% premarket BUZZ-Stephens hikes Ameris PT, says Balboa deal to provide solid returns

** Didi Global Inc (DIDI.N): down 4.5% premarket BUZZ-Shares decline as China business slows amid Beijing probe

** Kroger Co (KR.N): up 1.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises on authorizing $1 bln share buyback plan

** Future FinTech Group (FTFT.O): up 32.5% premarket BUZZ-Surges after announcing new blockchain division

Compiled by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru

