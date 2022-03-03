Kroger, Pure Storage, TuSimple
Megacap growth stocks dragged the Nasdaq and S&P 500 lower on Thursday as investors worried that soaring commodity prices due to the Ukraine crisis will add to inflationary pressures.
At 12:23 ET, the S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 0.31% at 4,372.99 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was down 0.98% at 13,616.803.
** Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (SAMG.O): up 7.6%
BUZZ-Silvercrest Asset Management jumps on upbeat Q4 earnings
** Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (SWBI.O): down 0.7%
BUZZ-PREVIEW: Smith & Wesson dips ahead of qtrly report
** Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS.O): up 7.9%
BUZZ-Antares Pharma jumps on Q4 beat
** Pure Storage Inc (PSTG.N): up 13.9%
BUZZ-Pure Storage rises on upbeat Q4, forecast
** Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC.O): up 1.9%
BUZZ-Kulicke and Soffa shares climb on raised share buyback program
** IPG Photonics Corp : down 8.1%
BUZZ-IPG Photonics pulls outlook on impact from Russia sanctions; shares tumble
** TuSimple Holdings Inc (TSP.O): down 17.2%
BUZZ-TuSimple skids after new CEO named
** Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN.O): down 4.3%
BUZZ-Rivian rolls back price hikes on orders before March 1; shares fall
** TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX.O): down 6.2%
BUZZ-TG Therapeutics down as FDA extends review of cancer drug
** Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI.N): down 22.2%
BUZZ-Rush Street Interactive shares stumble after report
** Anaplan Inc (PLAN.N): up 7.6%
BUZZ-Anaplan up on Q4 revenue beat, higher FY23 sales forecast
** Revlon Inc (REV.N): down 5.9%
BUZZ-Revlon slips after Q4 sales fall due to supply chain snags
** Kroger Co (KR.N): up 11.1%
BUZZ-Kroger jumps after co forecasts 2022 earnings above estimates
** Gogo Inc (GOGO.O): up 15.9%
BUZZ-Gogo rises on upbeat FY forecast, Q4 results
** Okta Inc (OKTA.O): down 11.1%
BUZZ-Okta shrinks as co forecasts wider-than-expected Q1 loss
** Safehold Inc (SAFE.N): down 5.4%
BUZZ-Safehold dips on $309 mln equity raise
** Canaan Inc (CAN.O): up 14.8%
BUZZ-Canaan gains as revenue soars on demand for bitcoin mining products
** Burlington Stores Inc (BURL.N): down 10.2%
BUZZ-Burlington Stores drops after Q4 results miss estimates
** Alcoa Corp (AA.N): up 0.4%
** Century Aluminum Co (CENX.O): up 5.2%
** Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX.N): up 0.1%
** BHP Group Ltd : up 1.4%
BUZZ-U.S. miners rise as base metal prices rally on Russia supply woes
** Box Inc (BOX.N): up 3.5%
BUZZ-Box gains on upbeat Q4, rosy annual outlook
** Hut 8 Mining Corp : down 6.0%
BUZZ-Crypto miner Hut 8 Mining says mined 289 bitcoin in February
** Samsara Inc : down 1.4%
BUZZ-Samsara jumps on strong forecast, Q4 results
** ExxonMobil Corp (XOM.N): up 0.5%
** Murphy Oil (MUR.N): down 1.2%
** ConocoPhillips (COP.N): down 0.2%
** Occidental Petroleum Corp : down 0.5%
** Callon Petroleum Co (CPE.N): down 1.8%
** Marathon Oil Corp (MRO.N): down 0.5%
** Halliburton Co (HAL.N): down 0.4%
** Schlumberger NV (SLB.N): down 3.5%
** Phillips 66 (PSX.N): down 1.0%
** HollyFrontier (HFC.N): down 4.2%
** Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N): down 0.4%
BUZZ-Oil stocks down as crude prices retreat from multi-year highs read more
** Moderna Inc (MRNA.O): down 3.7%
** Novavax Inc (NVAX.O): down 4.9%
BUZZ-Moderna, Novavax most profitable short trade in biotech sector, S3 Partners says
** Splunk Inc (SPLK.O): up 7.6%
BUZZ-Splunk rises on upbeat Q4, CEO announcement
** HEXO Corp : up 7.5%
BUZZ-Cannabis co HEXO jumps on deal to sell debt of up to $211 mln to Tilray
** Honeywell International Inc (HON.O): up 1.3%
BUZZ-Honeywell shares up ahead of investor day
** Citigroup Inc (C.N): down 3.3%
BUZZ-"Glacial" pace of progress fails to impress Citigroup investors
** KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (KREF.N): down 4.0%
BUZZ-KKR Real Estate Finance down after pricing $125 mln equity offering
** Grab Holdings Ltd : down 31.9%
BUZZ-Singapore's Grab down on weak Q4 results read more
** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP.O): up 53.0%
BUZZ-Tonix Pharma rises on FDA orphan drug status for genetic disorder treatment
** ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT.N): up 2.8%
BUZZ-ChargePoint up on upbeat forecast, PT raises
** Big Lots Inc (BIG.N): down 1.8%
BUZZ-Big Lots slides after co forecast Q1 profit below estimates
** Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON.O): down 6.8%
BUZZ-Peloton ex-CEO sells $50 mln of stock to Michael Dell-backed firm
** Best Buy Co Inc (BBY.N): up 7.8%
BUZZ-Best Buy up on dividend raise, share repurchase despite weaker annual forecast
** Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV.N): down 17.7%
BUZZ-Veeva slips on mixed quarterly earnings, JPM cuts PT
** Coupang Inc : down 0.9%
BUZZ-Coupang's U.S.-listed shares fall on wider Q4 loss
** Aurora Mobile Ltd (JG.O): up 5.0%
BUZZ-China's Aurora Mobile posts smaller Q4 loss; shares up
** Weibo Inc : up 1.7%
BUZZ-Weibo U.S.-listed shares rise after Q4 results beat estimates
** Bilibili Inc : down 7.4%
BUZZ-Bilibili rises on strong Q4 results
** Weave Communications Inc (WEAV.N): down 16.3%
BUZZ-Weave Communications down on weak Q4 results
** American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO.N): down 10.2%
BUZZ-American Eagle tumbles on earnings decline forecast for H1 2022
** Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG.O): down 1.4%
BUZZ-RBC sees macroeconomic challenges for Principal Financial, cuts PT [nL3N2V60G0]
** Snowflake (SNOW.N): down 16.8%
BUZZ-Snowflake falls after acquiring Streamlit, downbeat outlook
