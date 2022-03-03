Kroger, Pure Storage, TuSimple

Megacap growth stocks dragged the Nasdaq and S&P 500 lower on Thursday as investors worried that soaring commodity prices due to the Ukraine crisis will add to inflationary pressures.

At 12:23 ET, the S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 0.31% at 4,372.99 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was down 0.98% at 13,616.803.

** Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (SAMG.O): up 7.6%

BUZZ-Silvercrest Asset Management jumps on upbeat Q4 earnings

** Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (SWBI.O): down 0.7%

BUZZ-PREVIEW: Smith & Wesson dips ahead of qtrly report

** Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS.O): up 7.9%

BUZZ-Antares Pharma jumps on Q4 beat

** Pure Storage Inc (PSTG.N): up 13.9%

BUZZ-Pure Storage rises on upbeat Q4, forecast

** Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC.O): up 1.9%

BUZZ-Kulicke and Soffa shares climb on raised share buyback program

** IPG Photonics Corp : down 8.1%

BUZZ-IPG Photonics pulls outlook on impact from Russia sanctions; shares tumble

** TuSimple Holdings Inc (TSP.O): down 17.2%

BUZZ-TuSimple skids after new CEO named

** Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN.O): down 4.3%

BUZZ-Rivian rolls back price hikes on orders before March 1; shares fall

** TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX.O): down 6.2%

BUZZ-TG Therapeutics down as FDA extends review of cancer drug

** Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI.N): down 22.2%

BUZZ-Rush Street Interactive shares stumble after report

** Anaplan Inc (PLAN.N): up 7.6%

BUZZ-Anaplan up on Q4 revenue beat, higher FY23 sales forecast

** Revlon Inc (REV.N): down 5.9%

BUZZ-Revlon slips after Q4 sales fall due to supply chain snags

** Kroger Co (KR.N): up 11.1%

BUZZ-Kroger jumps after co forecasts 2022 earnings above estimates

** Gogo Inc (GOGO.O): up 15.9%

BUZZ-Gogo rises on upbeat FY forecast, Q4 results

** Okta Inc (OKTA.O): down 11.1%

BUZZ-Okta shrinks as co forecasts wider-than-expected Q1 loss

** Safehold Inc (SAFE.N): down 5.4%

BUZZ-Safehold dips on $309 mln equity raise

** Canaan Inc (CAN.O): up 14.8%

BUZZ-Canaan gains as revenue soars on demand for bitcoin mining products

** Burlington Stores Inc (BURL.N): down 10.2%

BUZZ-Burlington Stores drops after Q4 results miss estimates

** Alcoa Corp (AA.N): up 0.4%

** Century Aluminum Co (CENX.O): up 5.2%

** Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX.N): up 0.1%

** BHP Group Ltd : up 1.4%

BUZZ-U.S. miners rise as base metal prices rally on Russia supply woes

** Box Inc (BOX.N): up 3.5%

BUZZ-Box gains on upbeat Q4, rosy annual outlook

** Hut 8 Mining Corp : down 6.0%

BUZZ-Crypto miner Hut 8 Mining says mined 289 bitcoin in February

** Samsara Inc : down 1.4%

BUZZ-Samsara jumps on strong forecast, Q4 results

** ExxonMobil Corp (XOM.N): up 0.5%

** Murphy Oil (MUR.N): down 1.2%

** ConocoPhillips (COP.N): down 0.2%

** Occidental Petroleum Corp : down 0.5%

** Callon Petroleum Co (CPE.N): down 1.8%

** Marathon Oil Corp (MRO.N): down 0.5%

** Halliburton Co (HAL.N): down 0.4%

** Schlumberger NV (SLB.N): down 3.5%

** Phillips 66 (PSX.N): down 1.0%

** HollyFrontier (HFC.N): down 4.2%

** Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N): down 0.4%

BUZZ-Oil stocks down as crude prices retreat from multi-year highs read more

** Moderna Inc (MRNA.O): down 3.7%

** Novavax Inc (NVAX.O): down 4.9%

BUZZ-Moderna, Novavax most profitable short trade in biotech sector, S3 Partners says

** Splunk Inc (SPLK.O): up 7.6%

BUZZ-Splunk rises on upbeat Q4, CEO announcement

** HEXO Corp : up 7.5%

BUZZ-Cannabis co HEXO jumps on deal to sell debt of up to $211 mln to Tilray

** Honeywell International Inc (HON.O): up 1.3%

BUZZ-Honeywell shares up ahead of investor day

** Citigroup Inc (C.N): down 3.3%

BUZZ-"Glacial" pace of progress fails to impress Citigroup investors

** KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (KREF.N): down 4.0%

BUZZ-KKR Real Estate Finance down after pricing $125 mln equity offering

** Grab Holdings Ltd : down 31.9%

BUZZ-Singapore's Grab down on weak Q4 results read more

** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP.O): up 53.0%

BUZZ-Tonix Pharma rises on FDA orphan drug status for genetic disorder treatment

** ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT.N): up 2.8%

BUZZ-ChargePoint up on upbeat forecast, PT raises

** Big Lots Inc (BIG.N): down 1.8%

BUZZ-Big Lots slides after co forecast Q1 profit below estimates

** Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON.O): down 6.8%

BUZZ-Peloton ex-CEO sells $50 mln of stock to Michael Dell-backed firm

** Best Buy Co Inc (BBY.N): up 7.8%

BUZZ-Best Buy up on dividend raise, share repurchase despite weaker annual forecast

** Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV.N): down 17.7%

BUZZ-Veeva slips on mixed quarterly earnings, JPM cuts PT

** Coupang Inc : down 0.9%

BUZZ-Coupang's U.S.-listed shares fall on wider Q4 loss

** Aurora Mobile Ltd (JG.O): up 5.0%

BUZZ-China's Aurora Mobile posts smaller Q4 loss; shares up

** Weibo Inc : up 1.7%

BUZZ-Weibo U.S.-listed shares rise after Q4 results beat estimates

** Bilibili Inc : down 7.4%

BUZZ-Bilibili rises on strong Q4 results

** Weave Communications Inc (WEAV.N): down 16.3%

BUZZ-Weave Communications down on weak Q4 results

** American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO.N): down 10.2%

BUZZ-American Eagle tumbles on earnings decline forecast for H1 2022

** Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG.O): down 1.4%

BUZZ-RBC sees macroeconomic challenges for Principal Financial, cuts PT [nL3N2V60G0]

** Snowflake (SNOW.N): down 16.8%

BUZZ-Snowflake falls after acquiring Streamlit, downbeat outlook

Compiled by Ruhi Soni

