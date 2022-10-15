Kuroda says BOJ will keep easy policy to hit price goal sustainably















WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Saturday the central bank will maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy to ensure its 2% inflation target will be hit in a sustainable and stable manner.

"Since Japan's headline inflation is likely to fall below 2% next fiscal year, the BOJ will continuing with monetary easing," Kuroda said in a G30 seminar.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; editing by Diane Craft











