Kuroda says BOJ will keep easy policy to hit price goal sustainably

FILE PHOTO - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks at a news conference after a Monetary Policy Meeting in Tokyo, Japan in this photo provided by Kyodo on September 22, 2022. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Saturday the central bank will maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy to ensure its 2% inflation target will be hit in a sustainable and stable manner.

"Since Japan's headline inflation is likely to fall below 2% next fiscal year, the BOJ will continuing with monetary easing," Kuroda said in a G30 seminar.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; editing by Diane Craft

