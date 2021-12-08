LG's $11 bln battery spinoff is fully charged

HONG KONG, Dec 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The South Korean group is eyeing a $60 bln valuation for its crown jewel in what could be the country's biggest IPO. The hot play on electric vehicles hopes to entice investors by offering a discount to peer CATL. LG's track record of recalls, though, warrants caution.

Full view will be published shortly.

Follow @mak_robyn on Twitter

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

CONTEXT NEWS

- South Korea's LG Energy Solution plans to raise up to 12.8 trillion won ($10.9 billion) in what could be the country's largest initial public offering ever, according to a regulatory filing dated Dec. 7.

- The company will sell 34 million new shares at 257,000 won to 300,000 won per share. Parent LG Chem will also sell 8.5 million existing shares.

- Pricing is expected to be finalised on Jan. 14, with shares set to start trading on Jan. 27.

- KB Securities and Morgan Stanley are the joint lead bookrunners. Bank of America, Citigroup, Daishin, Goldman Sachs and Shinhan Bank are the joint bookrunners.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Editing by Antony Currie and Katrina Hamlin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.