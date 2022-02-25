LIVE MARKETS Bears, bears everywhere

Summary

Summary Companies U.S. equity index futures positive: Nasdaq 100 up ~0.6%

U.S. Jan Core PCE Price index MM, YY slightly > estimates; Jan Durable Goods > estimate

Euro STOXX 600 index rallies ~2.8%

Dollar, gold, crude dip; bitcoin gains

U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield rises to ~2.00%

Feb 25 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

BEARS, BEARS EVERYWHERE (0900 EST/1400 GMT)

The percentage of individual investors describing their six-month outlook for the U.S. stock market as “bearish” hit a fresh nine-year high in the latest American Association of Individual Investors Sentiment Survey (AAII). With this, optimism bounced, but remains "well below normal levels."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Of note, the AAII survey period runs from Thursday to Wednesday, so it concluded just before the Russian invasion of the Ukraine.

In any event, AAII reported that bearish sentiment, or expectations that stock prices will fall over the next six months, surged 10.5 percentage points to 53.7%. This is bearish sentiment’s 14th-straight week above its historical average of 30.5%. Pessimism was last higher on April 11, 2013 (54.5%).

Bullish sentiment, or expectations that stock prices will rise over the next six months, gained 4.1 percentage points to 23.4%. Optimism is below its historical average of 38.0% for the 14th-consecutive week. "It remains at an unusually low level for the seventh-straight week."

Neutral sentiment, or expectations that stock prices will stay essentially unchanged over the next six months, dove 14.6 percentage points to 22.9%. "This is the first week neutral sentiment is below the breakpoint between typical and unusually low levels (23.1%) since April 15, 2021 (21.6%)." The historical average is 31.5%.

With these changes, the bull-bear spread slid to -30.3 from -24 last week read more . The spread was last lower on April 11, 2013 (–35.2%):

AAII02252022

AAII noted that the S&P 500 index (.SPX) has gone on to see above-average and above-median returns during the six- and 12-month periods in the wake of "unusually low" bullish sentiment readings and for the bull-bear spread.

Additionally, AAII added that "unusually high" bearish sentiment readings have been followed by above-average and above-median six-month returns in the S&P 500.

(Terence Gabriel)

*****

FOR FRIDAY'S LIVE MARKETS' POSTS PRIOR TO 0900 EST/1400 GMT - CLICK HERE: read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Terence Gabriel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.