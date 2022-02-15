LIVE MARKETS Buy small cap growth, but...

Summary

Summary Companies U.S. stock indexes sharply higher: FANGs, chips outperform

Tech leads S&P sector gainers; energy sole loser

Euro STOXX 600 index rallies ~1.4%

Dollar slips; gold off >1%, crude off ~5%; bitcoin rallies

U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield jumps to ~2.04%

Feb 15 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

BUY SMALL CAP GROWTH, BUT... (1100 EST/1600 GMT)

While the small-cap Russell 2000 index (.RUT) is underperforming the large-cap Russell 1000 index (.RUI), BofA equity and quant strategist Jill Carey Hall still suggests buying shares of smaller companies, but with caveats.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Small caps are cheap with a 29% P/E discount to large caps and in small, growth stocks (.RLG) trade at a historical P/E discount to value (.RLV). But Carey Hall expects growth to see better growth in the next 12 months.

The relative forward P/E of RUT vs. RUI fell to 0.72x last month, - its lowest level since the 1998-2001 period and 29% below average. So small remains cheap vs. large on every metric, even non-earners and outliers are included.

Small-cap energy and financials rank highest "with inexpensive relative valuations and strong ranks on revisions and technicals" with both trading at historical discounts to large cap peers.

Last month the RLG fell 13% while RLV fell 6%. Currently growth is down 10.6% YTD vs value's 2.2% dip.

With the relative forward P/E of small growth vs. value at 1.28x, below the long-term average of 1.33x, Carey Hall says "the last time the relative multiple fell from highs to similar levels (in mid-2002), Growth performed in-line with Value over the next 1-3 months, but outperformed over the next 6-12 months."

Also small growth will see better earnings, sales growth vs. value over the next 12 months and has had better estimate revisions in the last three months, according to Carey Hall.

But she cautions that the RLG has a higher proportion of non-earners and a higher exposure to healthcare, which she ranks poorly, while growth stocks are likely to be hurt by rising rates and tend to underperform in late cycle.

However, after favoring value over growth in 2021, the strategist suggests "a more barbelled stance in '22."

She suggests sticking with quality value and stocks with attractive free cash flow, because of late cycle/Fed hiking but "add growth exposure via cyclical growth" and stocks with "high/expanding margins amid continued inflation."

(Sinéad Carew)

*****

STRANGE WEATHER: HOT PPI, COOL EMPIRE STATE (1006 EST/1506 GMT)

Data released on Tuesday did little to assuage investor fears that the Federal Reserve will try to douse inflation flames in the coming months with an ice cold bucket of rate hikes.

Producer prices (PPI) (USPPFD=ECI) surged by 1% in January, twice the rate analysts expected, according to the Labor Department. read more

The hot PPI reading, which tracks prices that U.S. companies get for their goods/services at the proverbial factory door, suggests U.S. companies will continue passing rising prices along to the consumer, throwing gasoline on the CPI fire - the consumer price index hit its highest annual rate in four decades last month.

Line-by-line, the report shows the biggest increases coming from construction services (jumping 3.6%) and processed goods (rising 1.7%), with unprocessed goods actually posting a 2% monthly drop, a silver lining which suggests manufacturing input prices could start coming back to earth.

Core PPI, which excludes volatile food, energy and trade services, decelerated ever so slightly, rising 6.9% after December's upwardly-revised 7% surge.

The combination of stubborn supply disruptions and elevated energy prices will prevent producer prices from reverting to more normal patterns until later this year," writes Mahir Rasheed, U.S. economist at Oxford Economics, adding that the report's "reinforce the case for the FOMC to commence rate liftoff at next month's policy meeting with a rate hike of at least 25 (basis points)."

The numbers do seem to suggest that at the conclusion of next month's monetary policy meeting, Powell & Co will attack the inflation monster with big guns, with the market now expecting better-than-even odds of a 50-basis-point rate hike.

The graphic below shows PPI along with other major indicators, all of which continue to soar well above the Fed's average annual 2% inflation target:

Inflation

Separately, factory activity in New York State increased a wee bit this month after dipping its toes in contraction territory in January.

The New York Federal Reserve's Empire State manufacturing index (USEMPM=ECI) came in at an underwhelming 3.10, well below the 12.15 consensus.

Still, the number was an improvement of last month's -0.7 reading, which marked the index's first dip into contraction since June 2020.

An Empire State number above zero signifies expanded activity versus the previous month.

But do two months make a trend?

"It's not clear whether the weakness in January and February marks the start of a sustained slowing in the sector or is just a consequence of the Omicron wave, which resulted in tens of millions of lost working days across the country, and perhaps the severe weather in January," says Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

Empire State

Wall Street is solidly green in morning trading as signs of a possible easing Russia-Ukraine tensions read more enticed buyers back into the fold.

The rally is broad-based, with growth (.IGX) preferred over value (.IVX) and chips (.SOX) having a better day than most.

(Stephen Culp)

*****

S&P 500 FUTURES WEIGH RUSSIA RELIEF VS PPI POP (0900 EST/1400 GMT)

U.S. equity index futures are sharply higher on Tuesday on signs of a de-escalation in tensions between Russia and Ukraine read more , and after key inflation data came in above estimates. read more

Based on futures' action, the S&P 500 index (.SPX) looks poised to jump more than 50 points in early trade, which would put it back around its 200-day moving average (DMA), which now resides around 4,455 read more :

SPX02152022

In any event, with Tuesday's strong move in the futures, tech (XLK.P) is a premarket winner, while energy is on the losing side.

Financials (XLF.P) are also rallying. This, with the U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield jumping back over 2%.

Here is your premarket snapshot:

premarket02152022

(Terence Gabriel)

*****

FOR TUESDAY'S LIVE MARKETS' POSTS PRIOR TO 0900 EST/1400 GMT - CLICK HERE: read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Terence Gabriel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.