LIVE MARKETS Buyback, dividend growth in 2022 could be stronger than expected

Summary

Summary Companies Main U.S. indexes fall; Nasdaq worst performer

Cons discr weakest major S&P 500 sector; energy leads gainers

Euro STOXX 600 index down ~1.0%

Dollar, gold, crude, bitcoin gain

U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield ~1.76%

March 7 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

BUYBACK, DIVIDEND GROWTH IN 2022 COULD BE STRONGER THAN EXPECTED (1100 EST/1600 GMT)

Investors might expect corporate America to accelerate the pace of its share repurchases and dividend issuance this year, according to Goldman Sachs.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

In its Weekly Kickstart note, the investment bank hikes its 2022 S&P 500 buyback estimate to $1 trillion, or 12% more than in 2021 (up from 8%).

A "strong backlog of authorizations, which YTD is running above last year's record of $1.2 trillion," is one reason for the increase, writes David Kostin, Goldman's chief equities strategist.

Other reasons cited by the broker include solid sales and earnings growth, along with healthy cash balances.

The breadth of buyback activity so far this year "stands near a historic high, with the number of active programs double the typical amount," the note says.

"Following the conclusion of 4Q earnings season, companies have exited their buyback blackout windows and appear eager to reenter the market after the sell-off in US equities," Kostin adds, while identifying a recent regulatory proposal from the Securities and Exchange Commission as a potential risk to the bank's forecast.

The brokerage firm also upped its dividend growth forecast to 10% from 8%, with energy stocks (.SPNY) expected to lead the charge, powered by higher oil prices , and solid cash flow growth.

Kostin also says high dividend stocks perform well in high-inflation environments.

"A sector-neutral strategy of owning the companies with dividend yields in the top quintile of their S&P 500 sectors has historically outperformed the index by 8 percentage points over a 12-month horizon when headline CPI registered above 6%," he writes.

The charts below, courtesy of Goldman Sachs, show the investment bank's S&P 500 dividends per share forecast, along with median 12-month return of high dividend stocks at times of cool versus hot inflation (click to enlarge):

Goldman Sachs dividend forecast

(Stephen Culp)

*****

EUROPEAN ENERGY SECURITY IN 3 STEPS (1022 EST/1522 GMT)

The Russia-Ukraine war has exposed a weak spot for Europe's economy - the reliance on energy imports - and with crude at 2008 levels and gas at record peaks investors are trying to position themselves for what governments will do to ensure better energy security for the region.

Natixis economist Patrick Artus, also formerly board member at France's No.1 energy group TotalEnergies, has looked into the question and believes Europe will deal with its energy vulnerability issues in three ways.

In the short term, by increasing government support to low-income households to offset the rise in energy prices In the short to medium term, by diversifying natural gas suppliers (in favour of the United States, Qatar) In the longer term, by accelerating nuclear programmes in the countries that allow nuclear energy (France and Finland today; possibly other countries such as Italy in the future); certainly by accelerating renewable energy programmes and investment in Europe to produce the necessary equipment.

And if you missed it, here's a 10-point plan by the International Energy Agency (IEA) for Europe to reduce its reliance on Russia.

(Danilo Masoni)

*****

U.S. STOCKS OPEN IN THE RED AS COMMODITY PRICES SURGE (1000 EST/1500 GMT)

U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday as oil and other commodity prices soared as the United States and European allies considered banning Russian oil imports, raising concerns about their impact on growth.

Oil prices rose to their highest levels since 2008 and are up more than 60% since the start of 2022. read more

The main U.S. indexes are now in the red, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) taking the biggest hit. The small-cap Russell 2000 (.RUT) is proving to be resilient, now trading around the flat line.

Of the 11 major S&P 500 (.SPX) sector indexes, eight are in the red. Financials (.SPSY), communication services (.SPLRCL) and information technology (.SPLRCT) are among the worst performers. Energy (.SPNY) is the best performer, with utilities (.SPLRCU) and industrials (.SPLRCI) also posting modest gains.

Here is your early market snapshot:

Monitor

(Karen Brettell)

*****

IS OIL THE ONE ABOUT TO BE SHOCKED? (0900 EST/1400 GMT)

As the Russia-Ukraine conflict has intensified, NYMEX crude futures are flirting with important technical resistance. Thus, oil may be on the verge of a surprise downside reversal. read more

Crude prices spiked to their highest levels since 2008 on Monday as the United States and European allies weighed a Russian oil import ban and delays in the potential return of Iranian crude to global markets fueled supply fears. read more

With this, U.S. stock futures were slammed with banks and travel stocks falling the most as rising oil prices added to concerns over spiraling inflation and slowing economic growth.

Amid Monday's panic, NYMEX crude futures spiked to $130.50, but have since sold back sharply to the $118 area. As stands, this action puts the futures on track to form a bearish shooting-star candle, suggesting potential for an exhausted rise.

Meanwhile, at current levels, the futures are trading at 2.03 times their 200-week moving average. Of note, oil put in a major top in 1990, and again in 2008, when the 200-week disparity hit the 2.07/2.08 area:

crude03072022

Additionally, weekly momentum is severely overheated. The RSI, at just over 88.00, is at its fourth most overbought reading going back to mid-1983.

In any event, crude could still gyrate through the week, and the disparity could still finish Friday around the 2.07/2.08 area. However, in 1990 and 2008, it only took one to two more weeks, before crude then reversed violently to the downside.

Thus, it may shortly become clear whether the fire under crude will run much hotter, or instead, if its rise was indeed burning out.

Of note, as crude's shooting-star candle is forming early Monday, U.S. stock futures are now well off their worst overnight levels. read more

(Terence Gabriel)

*****

FOR MONDAY'S LIVE MARKETS' POSTS PRIOR TO 0900 EST/1400 GMT - CLICK HERE: read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Terence Gabriel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.