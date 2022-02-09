LIVE MARKETS Clean energy stocks: Sun about to shine again?

Summary

CLEAN ENERGY STOCKS: SUN ABOUT TO SHINE AGAIN? (0900 EST/1400 GMT)

Clean energy stocks went from being 2020 stars to 2021 dogs. Indeed, after surging more than 200% in 2020, the WilderHill Clean Energy Index (.ECO) lost more than 30% of its value last year. So far this year, the group is down 22%.

Indeed, in what appears to have been a classic case of "buy the rumor, sell the news," ECO ran up ahead of the late 2020 blue-wave victory, and then went parabolic as President Joe Biden took office read more :

After peaking shortly thereafter in early-February of last year, ECO collapsed. In fact, the decline from its Feb. 10, 2021 intraday high to its Jan. 28, 2022 intraday low was a stunning 64% loss. This put it below its Nov. 3, 2020 close, or the day Biden was elected.

However, ECO has reached important chart support. With its Jan. 28 low, at 102.89, it essentially tagged the top of the 76.4%/78.6% maximum Fibonacci retracement zone of its entire 2020-2021 advance, at 102.74/97.43.

This zone can provide fertile ground for some form of turn. Since testing it, ECO ended Tuesday up more than 13% from the intraday low in just seven trading days.

Additionally, with its late-January low, the ECO/S&P 500 (.SPX) ratio nearly tagged a log-scale support line from late 2018. This line offers the potential for a relative strength shift back in favor of clean energy stocks.

There is clearly work to do on both charts to turn the prevailing trends back up, but these support measures may offer a ray of sunshine for this beleaguered group.

In the event they give way, ECO's prospects may quickly dim again, both in terms of its price action and its relative performance. read more

(Terence Gabriel)

Terence Gabriel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own

