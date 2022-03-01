LIVE MARKETS The closer to Ukraine, the higher the fear (index)

Summary

Summary Companies S&P 500, DJI dip, Nasdaq ~flat; Banks weak, FANGs up

Financials weakest major S&P sector; energy leads gainers

Euro STOXX 600 index slides ~1.1%

Dollar, gold, crude, bitcoin gain

U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield falls to ~1.77%

March 1 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

THE CLOSER TO UKRAINE, THE HIGHER THE FEAR (INDEX) (0953 EST/1453 GMT)

Europe's fear index has been much more sensitive to Russia's invasion of Ukraine than Wall Street's VIX index as you can see below.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

sd

"Perhaps reflective of distance from the current conflict, but the rate of volatility and stress in European equities compared to the US is notable", Neil Campling, head of TMT research at GTS Group, wrote in a note.

It goes however without saying that European economies have a much bigger exposure to Russia than the U.S. given their great dependence to the country's oil and gas exports.

And it's also true that the cost to exit the Russian market will be dire for BP or Shell with many more groups facing costly provisions if they are to shed their units there.

The market stress Austria's Raiffeisen Bank is under this afternoon in Europe is a good illustration of that.

Some reading on that:

Raiffeisen looks at leaving Russia after Ukraine invasion read more

Which international banks are exposed to Russia? read more

Corporate ties to Russia uprooted as sanctions tighten read more

(Julien Ponthus)

*****

NASDAQ COMPOSITE: BULLS AND BEARS BATTLE IT OUT (0900 EST/1400 GMT)

The Nasdaq Composite's (.IXIC) daily chart reflects the ongoing battle between bulls and bears, and it appears the tech-laden index is nearing another important juncture:

IXIC03012022

Amid the recent panic, at one point last week the IXIC had collapsed more than 22% from its November 22 record intraday high. read more

That said, there are now some positive signs for bulls. With last Thursday's panic opening, the Composite hit 12,587.882, nearly tagging the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the entire March 2020/November 2021 advance at 12,552.36.

This support level can act as a staging ground for a rally, and like the S&P 500 index (.SPX), with a subsequent snap back, the Composite, by Friday's close, also managed to form a weekly hammer candle, suggesting the potential for an important low. read more

Additionally, daily momentum is exhibiting a constructive pattern. After falling to its most oversold level since October 2018 in late January, the daily RSI converged into the IXIC's low last week. A similar pattern ultimately accompanied the Nasdaq's December 2018, and March 2020, bottoms.

Against this, since diverging into the Composite's November peak, the RSI has been unable to muster enough strength to reclaim the 70.00 overbought threshold, which is considered to be bearish action.

Also of note, the descending 30-day moving average (30-DMA) has been reinforcing a bearish trend since the Composite broke below it in early January. IXIC probes toward this shorter-term moving average have led to a resumption of weakness followed by lower lows. The 30-DMA ended Monday at about 12,935 and is falling around 25 points per day.

Thus, as for the IXIC's next significant move, traders will be eyeing IXIC price action and momentum closely in order to help ascertain whether it's the bulls or the bears who clearly gain the upper hand.

(Terence Gabriel)

*****

FOR TUESDAY'S LIVE MARKETS' POSTS PRIOR TO 0900 EST/1400 GMT - CLICK HERE: read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Terence Gabriel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.