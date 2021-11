LIVE MARKETS Data feast, part 1: Jobless claims, durable goods, GDP, et al

Summary All three major U.S. stock indexes red

Cons staples weakest S&P 500 sector; energy up most

Euro STOXX 600 index down ~flat

Dollar up; bitcoin, gold down; crude ~flat

U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield rises to ~1.66%

Nov 24 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters.

DATA FEAST, PART 1: JOBLESS CLAIMS, DURABLE GOODS, GDP, ET AL (1100 EST/1600 GMT)

Market participants were treated to a veritable buffet of indicators on Thursday, as economic reports caused a traffic jam on their way out of town in advance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

So bountiful is this economic cornucopia, this post has been carved in two. So dig in.

First and foremost, the number of U.S. workings filling out first-time claims for unemployment benefits (USJOB=ECI) plunged by 26% last week to 199,000, hitting the lowest level since 1969. read more

Consensus called for a much more modest drop to 260,000.

Of potential concern, initial claims are now actually a hair below the range typically associated with healthy labor market churn and is likely evidence of the ongoing labor drought, as employers grow increasingly reticent to hand out pink slips.

"Workers remain in high demand in a labor market where payrolls and the civilian labor force remain well below pre-pandemic levels," writes Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics. "Developments on the health front remain a risk that may weigh on labor supply, but we expect workers to gradually return to the labor market, as the cushion from savings diminishes, supporting job growth over coming months."

Ongoing claims (USJOBN=ECI), reported on a one-week lag, failed to meet analyst forecasts, dipping to a still-elevated 2.049 million.

For context, the number of Americans on unemployment for two weeks or longer could fill the city of Austin Texas twice over.

Jobless claims

Data on long-lasting, U.S.-made merchandise (USDGN=ECI) for the month of October disappointed.

New orders for durable goods - which include everything from toasters to fighter jets - unexpectedly dropped by 0.5% last month, defying the modest 0.2% growth projected by economists.

Digging deeper into the Commerce Department's report, a 20.1% plunge in defense goods and a 14.5% drop in commercial aircraft pulled the headline number into negative territory, while a 4.8% gain in autos/parts and a 7.9% jump in communications equipment helped mitigate the decline.

Durable goods

Core capital goods (USNDXA=ECI) - which excludes aircraft and defense items and is considered a reliable proxy for U.S. business spending intentions - rose 0.6%, edging higher than consensus and building on September's upwardly revised 1.3% growth. read more

"The ongoing surge in core capital goods orders, which are some 20% above their pre-Covid trend, and still rising rapidly - is a strong indication of faster productivity growth, which will help offset rapid wage gains and thereby constrain inflation, once the near-term Covid-driven surge abates," says Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

Core capital goods

An advance reading on U.S. goods trade and wholesale inventories for the month of October was also release by the Commerce Department.

The gap between the value of goods imported to the U.S. and domestic goods exported overseas (USGBAL=ECI) contracted $87.9 billion as rebounding foreign demand prompted a surge in exports.

"The goods deficit contracted sharply in October on a historic month for exports," writes Mahir Rasheed, U.S. economist at Oxford Economics (OE). "While the latest data may signal a turning point as import growth moderated, risks from the pandemic will continue to dictate trade flows heading into 2022."

Trade balance

Meanwhile, the value of goods stored in the warehouses of U.S. wholesalers (USAWIN=ECI) increased by 2.2% last month, building on September's 1.4% growth.

This bodes well for the broader economy, as private inventories had been a drag on GDP for four straight quarters until its modest contribution in Q3.

Speaking of the devil, the very busy Commerce Department also released its second stab at third-quarter GDP (USGDPP=ECI), revising it slightly higher to a 2.1% quarterly annualized rated, coming in a hair below the 2.2% economist forecast.

The print confirmed an expected slowdown in economic recovery from the shortest and steepest contraction on record.

"After experiencing one of the most severe economic shocks of the past century in 2020, the US economy has displayed one of the most rapid recoveries in modern history in 2021," says Gregory Daco, Chief U.S. economist at OE. "Still, it's not time to pop the Champagne!"

"The next stage of the recovery will be trickier to navigate with an unresolved health situation and less fiscal support," Daco adds.

Crucially, the consumer spending component - which does the heavy lifting, accounting for about 70% of the economy - was upwardly revised to 1.7% from 1.6%.

But as seen in the graphic below, that gain was entirely thanks to spending on services, with a decline in spending on durable goods echoing the monthly data.

GDP

Wall Street appeared to be saving its risk appetite.

All three major U.S. indexes were lower in morning trading, with tech (.SPLRCT) weighing heaviest on the benchmark S&P 500.

(Stephen Culp)

*****

WALL STREET FALLS WITH DISCRETIONARY WEAKNESS (1010 EST/1510 GMT)

U.S. stocks are lower in early Wednesday trading, with consumer discretionary leading sector declines in the S&P 500 following some disappointing results from retailers including Gap (GPS.N)

Gap shares are down more than 22% in early trading, while Nordstrom (JWN.N) is down more than 27%, also following quarterly results. The discretionary index is off about 0.6% early.

Nordstrom said labor costs pinched its quarterly profit and warned of product shortages at its off-price stores heading into the holiday season.

for Nov 24

(Caroline Valetkevitch)

*****

BOFA SETS 4,600 TARGET FOR S&P 500, DRAWS PARALLEL TO 2000 (0911 EST/1411 GMT)

BofA Global Research set a 4,600 target for the S&P 500 at year-end 2022 and compared this year's market exuberance shown in retail trading mania and frenzied IPO activity to the market activity in 2000 in its U.S. equity outlook note.

"There are too many similarities between today and 1999/2000 to ignore," wrote a group of strategists led by Savita Subramanian, further noting that one out of four of the IPOs of 1999 are today's blue chips.

The PT implies around 2% downside to S&P 500's (.SPX) last closing price of 4,690.70 as strategists said rising wage growth is one of the biggest headwinds for companies heading into the new year.

They add that the 'TINA' (there is no alternative) argument for equities would be less compelling if cash yields rival the current S&P 500 dividend yield of 1.3%, and if the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rises to 2% by 2022-end, as BofA rates strategists have predicted.

Strategists prefer to stick with small caps and expect the group to outperform large caps at least in H1 2022.

Among S&P sectors, BofA is overweight energy (.SPNY) and financials (.SPSY) that offer inflation-protected yield as well as healthcare (.SPXHC), and underweight communication services (.SPLRCL.), consumer staples (.SPLRCS) and consumer discretionary (.SPLRCD).

Here's a look at some of the top Wall Street analysts' outlook for U.S. stocks in 2022. read more

(Medha Singh)

*****

NASDAQ COMPOSITE: CAN'T CATCH ITS "BREADTH" (0900 EST/1400 GMT)

The Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) is only down around 1.8% from its Nov. 19 record-high close. That said, measures of internal strength continue to show broad, and intensifying, weakness. read more

For example, the Nasdaq daily advance/decline (A/D) line topped on Feb. 9 of this year, before ultimately collapsing to a 9-month low in mid-August:

IXIC11242021

Despite, IXIC new highs since then, including just late last week, this closely watched breadth measure remains well shy of its 2021 highs. Earlier this month, it failed to reclaim its 200-day moving average.

So far this year, there have been 39 negative breadth days. That is, the Composite closed higher, but the A/D line fell that day. Of note, around 15% of those days have occurred in just the past 30 days or so, suggesting recent internal tension.

Also, of those 39 negative breadth days, 16 of them occurred with the composite registering a record close. Three of them have occurred in November, with the last such day Nov. 19, or what is now the Composite's 16,057.44 record close.

Just looking back to early 2020, periods of A/D-line divergence vs the Composite, as well as nearby clusters of Nasdaq record-high closes/negative breadth days, did precede varying degrees of IXIC instability.

Additionally, the A/D line has now fallen seven-straight days and is threatening its August trough. A break below this level will put it at a more than one-year low.

Therefore, unless the Nasdaq can quickly catch its "breadth," risk remains for a much deeper decline from the recent peak. read more

(Terence Gabriel)

*****

FOR WEDNESDAY'S LIVE MARKETS' POSTS PRIOR TO 0900 EST/1400 GMT - CLICK HERE: read more

Terence Gabriel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own

