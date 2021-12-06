LIVE MARKETS Dow Industrials: Poised to claw back more lost ground

Summary U.S. equity index futures mixed: Dow rise, Nasdaq 100 dip

DOW INDUSTRIALS: POISED TO CLAW BACK MORE LOST GROUND (0900 EST/1400 GMT)

Given CBT e-mini Dow Futures' premarket gains, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) appears poised to bounce more than 200 points early in Monday's regular trading session.

This as more economically-sensitive stocks show strength, while big-cap tech struggles.

On Wednesday of last week, the DJI ended below its 200-day moving average (DMA) for the first time since July 13, 2020. In so doing, the blue-chip average threatened to close below its 40-week moving average (WMA) for the firs time since July 10, 2020.

However, a broken weekly log-scale resistance line from 1929, which has been acting as support over the past 6 months or so, once again contained weakness read more :

The line was around 34,000, while the Dow's low last week was 34,006.98. The DJI was then able to rally and end Friday at 34,580, or slightly above the 40-WMA, which was at 34,557.

Despite the bounce, weekly momentum continues to deteriorate. The MACD has fallen to its lowest level since mid-August 2020. Therefore, unless momentum turns favorable, any further bounce in the Dow may prove short-lived.

The 10-WMA is now resistance at around 35,340, which is slightly above last week's Dow high at 35,287.91.

A weekly Dow close below the support line, which ascends to around 34,050 this week, can suggest potential for a much deeper decline, given that this line has consistently contained Dow declines since late May. read more

(Terence Gabriel)

Terence Gabriel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own

