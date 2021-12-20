LIVE MARKETS Dow Industrials: Sick again

Summary U.S. stock futures slide; all down >1%

Euro STOXX 600 index down ~1.4%; was off 2.6% at low

Dollar slips; gold ~flat; crude, bitcoin decline

U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield ~1.40%

Dec 20 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

DOW INDUSTRIALS: SICK AGAIN (0900 EST/1400 GMT)

U.S. equity index futures are tumbling on Monday, dragged down by fears over tighter restrictions on the global economy, as a result of the Omicron variant.

Given action in CBT e-mini Dow futures , the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) is poised to slide more than 400 points when regular-session trading kicks off.

This relapse is occurring after the blue-chip average failed to register a close above the 76.4%/78.6% Fibonacci retracement zone of its November-December slide at 35,961.87/36,018.16, keeping alive the potential that its December bounce was counter-trend read more :

Dow12202021

With early weakness Monday, the DJI can once again threaten its rising 200-day moving average (DMA), which ended Friday around 34,605.

Key support resides at a broken log-scale resistance line from 1929, which now comes in around 34,100, and the Dow's Dec. 1 low, which is at 34,006.98.

Closing below this support zone can suggest the potential for a much greater decline, given that trend line has subsequently contained Dow weakness since it was first overwhelmed in March.

A reversal back over the 50-DMA, however, which ended Friday around 35,545, can see the Dow make another go at the Fibonacci barrier. read more

(Terence Gabriel)

Terence Gabriel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own

