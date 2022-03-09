LIVE MARKETS Energy stocks: About to run out of steam?

Summary

Summary Companies Dow, S&P 500 futures jump: Nasdaq 100 up >2%

Euro STOXX 600 index surges ~3%

Dollar, gold, crude slide; bitcoin rallies

U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield rises to ~1.92%

March 9 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

ENERGY STOCKS: ABOUT TO RUN OUT OF STEAM? (0909 EST/1409 GMT)

With NYMEX crude futures ending Tuesday up 65% for 2022, it's perhaps no surprise that the energy (.SPNY) has been the top performing major S&P 500 (.SPX) sector so far this year, with a gain of nearly 39%.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

However, given a strong positive correlation between crude and energy shares, as well as severely overbought conditions, both markets look vulnerable to surprise downside reversals.

Indeed, the rolling 10-week correlation between CLc1 and SPNY now stands at 0.96 (1.00 is a perfect positive correlation).

Crude futures hit a high of $130.50 on Monday. After failing to surpass this level, in the wake of President Biden's ban on Russian oil imports on Tuesday, crude futures are under pressure on Wednesday, falling around 5%. read more

With this decline, they are now around 2.01 times their 200-week moving average, putting them back below the 2.07/2.08 disparity resistance barrier - click here: read more Traders will eagerly await the weekly close vs this barrier, but the futures can be considered extended.

Momentum remains severely overheated. The weekly RSI is just shy of 90.00. read more

The energy sector itself is also severely overheated on a weekly basis. Its weekly RSI ended Tuesday greater than 80.00. Since late 1989, the RSI has ended a week above 80.00 only around 2% of the time:

SPNY03092022

Of note, historically, it can be feast or famine for the energy group in terms of its performance on a weekly basis. Since late 2001, energy has been the best and worst major S&P 500 sector the most times on a weekly basis (18% of the time in both cases).

Although still relatively early in 2022, energy has been the best sector 67% of the time, and the worst sector 11% of the time. Therefore, mean reversion would suggest potential for some lean weeks ahead, as investors may move back into beaten down groups. read more

Meanwhile, Russia says it will achieve its goal of ensuring Ukraine's neutral status and would prefer to do that through talks. read more

(Terence Gabriel)

*****

FOR WEDNESDAY'S LIVE MARKETS' POSTS PRIOR TO 0900 EST/1400 GMT - CLICK HERE:

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Terence Gabriel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.