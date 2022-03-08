LIVE MARKETS Europe: another wild day ahead

Summary European stock futures down over 2%

Oil prices rise over $4 a barrel

EUROPE: ANOTHER WILD DAY AHEAD (0730 GMT)

European shares are set for another day of deep losses and wild swings just after German and Italian stocks confirmed they are in a bear market and Ukraine talks made little progress.

Futures on the Eurostoxx 50 and DAX indices were last falling around 2.4% and contracts on commodity-heavy FTSE declined 1.2% following weakness across Asia and sharp losses on Wall Street on Monday.

The big jump in crude oil prices to 14-year highs has raised the prospect of a stagflation shock for world markets with soaring inflation and slowing economic growth. Brent prices were last up more than $4 per barrel.

(Danilo Masoni)

