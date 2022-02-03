LIVE MARKETS Europe falls on ECB's hawkish 'pivot'

Summary

Summary Companies Main U.S. indexes decline; Nasdaq off ~2.5%; S&P bank index up

Comm svcs weakest major S&P sector; staples sole gainer

Euro STOXX 600 index ends down ~1.8%

Dollar, bitcoin fall; gol ~flat, crude up

U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield rises to ~1.83%

EUROPE FALLS ON ECB'S HAWKISH 'PIVOT' (1157 EST/1657 GMT)

Well, it was bound to happen some day!

With inflation running above 5% in the euro zone, it was only a matter of time before the European Central Bank would wake up and smell the coffee like the BoE and the Fed did a while back.

Nothing in particular was expected from the central bank's meeting today, but by declining to repeat that a rate hike was unlikely this year, the ECB's Lagarde signaled a real turning point.

Euro zone money markets rushed to price an almost 100% chance of 40 bps of hikes by year-end, from a 90% chance of 30 bps hikes before Lagarde's press conference.

"President Lagarde in today's press conference has clearly signaled a pivot from slow-moving calendar-based guidance to something far more active", Deutsche Bank analysts commented shortly after the presser.

Conclusion? "buy EUR/USD", said the investment bank and traders sure did!

The euro is currently up 1.25% against the dollar, its biggest jump since November 2020, and the yield on the Bund made its biggest jump since the market crash of March 2020.

At 0.15%, the yield of the German government 10-year bond is at a level unseen since 2019 and after nearly three years in negative territory.

pivit

There was also plenty of action across the old continent's equity market with the pan-European STOXX losing a chunky 1.8% as investors adjusted to what looks like the beginning of a new cycle.

European tech stocks, which were struggling to recover, got hit on the head and lost 3.4%. That put the sector's index 19% away of its November highs.

At the other end of the tightening trade, European banks had a mighty volatile session, but made it to the black with a 0.2% rise.

(Julien Ponthus)

*****

Q1 U.S. PROFIT FORECASTS DIP AS OUTLOOKS MORE NEGATIVE (1107 EST/1607 GMT)

Analysts' forecasts for first-quarter S&P 500 earnings are easing, with the ratio of negative-to-positive outlooks on the quarter rising.

"Growth is decelerating and outlooks provided by companies after reporting are modestly more negative than three months ago," Nick Raich, CEO of The Earnings Scout, wrote in a note Thursday.

At roughly the halfway point in the fourth-quarter 2021 earnings season, analysts have trimmed their profit growth expectations for the first quarter to 6.8%, down from 7.5% on Jan. 1, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

At the same time, estimated earnings for the fourth quarter of 2021 is increasing, reflecting a typical pattern in earnings reporting where companies' results for one quarter mostly beat analysts' estimates, but they offer more conservative guidance on the following quarter.

Negative outlooks are up from recent quarters, however. So far, negative outlooks by S&P 500 companies on the first quarter outnumber positive ones by a ratio of 3 to 1. That ratio for the prior four quarter averaged just 1 to 1, based on a full season of outlooks. The longer-term ratio is 2.5 to 1, based on Refinitiv data.

(Caroline Valetkevitch)

*****

NASDAQ SLIDES AS FACEBOOK FACEPLANTS (1015 EST/1515 GMT)

U.S. stock indexes are lower on Thursday, with the Nasdaq (.IXIC) diving around 2%, as Facebook-owner Meta Platforms' (FB.O) dour forecast jolted the broader tech sector and threatened to upend a nascent recovery in stock markets.

Meta Platforms (FB.O) shares are being face-planted. The stock is losing around a quarter of its value. With this, the communication services (.SPLRCL) sector is the weakest major S&P 500 (.SPX) sector on the day. The FANG stocks index (.NYFANG) is losing more than 3%.

Of note, although all major S&P 500 sectors are falling, six of the 11 groups are down less than 1%, with financials (.SPSY) now just slightly negative.

The S&P 500 banks index (.SPXBK) is positive. This, with the U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield popping up to the 1.85% area.

Here is where markets stand early in the session:

earlytrade02032022

(Terence Gabriel)

*****

WELCOME TO THE META-REVERSE, AKA THE FACEBOOK FOLLIES (0900 EST/1400 GMT)

With CME e-mini Nasdaq 100 futures sliding more than 2.5%, weighed down by a more than 20% premarket plunge in Facebook-owner Meta Platforms (FB.O), the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) appears poised for a downside reversal at the open.

This, after the IXIC rallied as much as 11% off its January 24 intraday low, including four-straight days of gains into Wednesday's close:

IXIC02032022

Despite the Composite's rise, it failed to overwhelm resistance at its January 10 low (14,530.226) on Wednesday. The IXIC stalled just shy of this level, reaching 14,504.816, before then slipping back. read more

Meanwhile, even with the recent rally, momentum is struggling. After falling to about 16, or its most oversold level since October 2018 read more , the daily RSI is struggling to muster enough strength to reclaim the 70.00 overbought threshold. It ended Wednesday at 53, and appears poised to turn down at the open.

On weakness, the IXIC's January 26 high, at 14,002, can now attempt to act as support. Breaking this level may see the index threaten, and potentially violate, its 13,094 January 24 low.

The next support is at the May trough at 13,002. March lows and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the entire March 2020-November 2021 advance can be found at 12,786, 12,552, and 12,397.

In the event the Nasdaq tests, or breaks, its January low, traders will be watching to see if the IXIC's daily RSI can stabilize ahead of its recent low.

Of note, major IXIC bottoms in late 2018 and early 2020 were accompanied by this kind of momentum convergence pattern.

(Terence Gabriel)

*****

