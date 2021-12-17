LIVE MARKETS European bourses seen lower tracking U.S. tech

Dec 17 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

EUROPEAN BOURSES SEEN LOWER TRACKING U.S. TECH (0735 GMT)

European futures are indicating a torrid start for local bourses following the U.S. tech (.NDX) stocks fall after the Fed's hawkish pivot, which knocked investors confidence.

Depending on how big the slide today will be, the pan European index (.STOXX) could yet still be on track for a second week of gains, as stocks have regained some ground this week on fading concerns about Omicron's severity.

London blue chips (.FTSE) are on track for weekly losses, despite the rally staged by banks after the BoE surprised the market - once again - by raising its interest rates by 15 bps to 0.25% read more

In a busy week for central banks, the European Central Bank cut stimulus further, while the Fed announced it will accelerate tapering of its emergency bond buying programme and prepare to raise interest rates more quickly next year.

(Joice Alves)

