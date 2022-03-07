LIVE MARKETS European futures down around 2-3%

Summary

Euro extends its slide

Oil prices climb to 2008 high

EUROPEAN FUTURES DOWN AROUND 2-3% (0710 GMT)

European futures point to sharp declines for bourses across the region as the risk of a U.S. and European ban on Russian oil and delays in Iranian talks triggered stagflation fears for world markets as the war in Ukraine continues. read more

European futures are all in negative territory: Eurostoxx 50 futures , DAX futures and FTSE futures down between 2-3%

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that the U.S. and European allies are exploring banning imports of Russian oil. read more

Delays in the potential return of Iranian crude to global markets also added pressure on oil prices, which soared to their highest since 2008. read more

