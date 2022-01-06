LIVE MARKETS FANGs look fragile

Summary U.S. index futures mixed: Dow up, S&P ~flat, Nasdaq 100 down

U.S. initial jobless claim 207k vs 197k estimate

Euro STOXX 600 index falls ~1.2%

Dollar ~flat; crude up; gold, bitcoin down

U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield rises to ~1.72%

FANGS LOOK FRAGILE (0900 EST/1400 GMT)

With the market taking a bite out of growth stocks read more , tech titans were torn apart on Wednesday. Indeed, the NYSE FANG+TM Index (.NYFANG) had more than 3% sliced off and finds itself, once again, flirting with chart support.

NYFANG is equal-weighted and includes 5 core FAANG stocks: Facebook (FB.O), Apple (AAPL.O), Amazon.com , Netflix and Alphabet (GOOGL.O). It also includes another 5 actively-traded technology/growth stocks: Alibaba , Baidu , Nvidia (NVDA.O), Tesla (TSLA.O) and Twitter (TWTR.N).

NYFANG topped in early November right at a resistance parallel derived from its May 2021 low:

In the wake of a more than 12% tumble, the index bottomed at the support line from its May low, which was backed up by the 200-day moving average (DMA).

After retracing about two-thirds of that decline, NYFANG slid again, this time suffering a one-day closing violation of both the support line, and the long-term moving average, on Dec. 20.

Nevertheless, the index was able to mount another sharp bounce. However, the quick reversal back up failed to reclaim the 50-DMA, leading to this week's swoon.

Now, the index is once again testing the support line, at around 7,215, the 200-DMA, which ended Wednesday around 7,135, and the December lows, in the 7,086/7,000 area. Traders will be watching to see if this zone can remain resilient. read more

Breaking this support, including two-straight closes below the 200-DMA, can suggest much greater downside risk given the October trough was at 6,771. The 2021 lows were in the 6,106/6,086 area. A decline to this area would be around a 25% collapse from the high.

NYFANG will need to reclaim its 50-DMA, and its early January high, at 7,604.51, to suggest pressure is off the downside.

(Terence Gabriel)

Terence Gabriel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own

