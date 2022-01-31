LIVE MARKETS Growth vs Value

Summary Nasdaq jumps ~2%, S&P green, Dow ~flat

Cons disc leads S&P gainers; energy weakest group

Euro STOXX 600 index up ~0.8%

Dollar dips; bitcoin, crude, gold rise

U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield ~1.79%

Jan 31 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

GROWTH VS VALUE (1139 EST/1639 GMT)

With growth and value stocks taking turns to lead the daily declines and gains in the market's recent spate of volatility, Solita Marcelli, chief investment officer for the Americas UBS Global Wealth Management, examined their relative prospects.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

While the S&P's growth index (.IGX) on Friday finished 12% below its Dec. 27 record finish, its value index (.IVX) was down just 4% from its Jan. 12 record close.

On Monday, gains in growth stocks, last up 1.3% were far outpacing value, which was essentially flat, but Marcelli is still arguing a preference for value over growth, even taking into account the possibility of "a short-term snapback in growth stock performance" with growth valuations lower than they were.

Marcelli points to normalization in monetary policy as the reason for the discrepancy between growth and value. Since speculative segments have been the biggest beneficiaries of Fed stimulus, which pushed valuations to very elevated levels, the CIO says "it shouldn’t be too surprising that growth stocks have suffered more than value stocks during the sell-off."

But broadly speaking she believes that "even though it’s hard to say if we have seen the bottom of this sell-off," equities will be higher over the coming months.

The reason is "a large disconnect between the carnage in markets and business fundamentals" which are still good. While results and guidance aren't as strong as recent quarters most companies are still beating consensus estimates, Marcelli notes.

The CIO points to a "tug-of-war in the market" with stimulus withdrawal at one end of the rope and "still-solid tech demand drivers on the other" suggesting that some growth babies are being the thrown out with the bath water.

But still, with real interest rates still about 0.5% lower than pre-pandemic levels, Marcelli argues that "valuations for growth stocks could fall by about 9% relative to value stocks if real interest rates regain those pre-pandemic levels."

So investors should remain overweight value, she notes.

(Sinéad Carew)

*****

UKRAINE TENSIONS: ENERGY IMPACT HEATMAP (1045 EST/1545 GMT)

The surge in natural gas prices in Europe has exposed how the tensions between the West and Russia over Ukraine could impact the recovery from the COVID-19 recession with governments struggling to shield consumers' energy bills.

A heatmap published by Principal Global Investors shows how countries which consume much more oil than they produce are at risk from further escalation should Russia decide to "weaponize its energy exports", analysts at the asset manager said.

heatmap

"East Asian and European countries consume more oil than they produce, such that higher energy prices will erode at consumer spending power", the research note read, also highlighting how "a heatmap for natural gas would paint an even tougher outlook for Europe".

"By contrast, United States oil production and consumption are more balanced, so the U.S. should be somewhat insulated—further support for U.S. equity outperformance vs. other developed markets in 2022", Principal Global Investors analysts also said.

(Julien Ponthus and Karin Strohecker)

*****

WHERE CHICAGO PMI GOES, WILL ISM FOLLOW? (1040 EST/1540 GMT)

Activity at factories in the U.S. Midwestern region defied expectations by gaining momentum in January

The Chicago purchasing managers' index (PMI) (USCPMI=ECI), courtesy of MNI Indicators, delivered a print of 65.2, indicating manufacturing expansion accelerated in the first month of 2022, rising from December's upwardly revised 64.3 and coming in well above the 61.7 consensus, which would have indicated a modest slowdown.

A PMI number above 50 signifies expanded activity over the previous month.

The index has been on a downward trend since May, when scarcity of supply amid booming demand began tossing buckets of cold water on factory expansion.

Supply scarcity has led to order backups and higher input costs, and a labor drought has been yet another headwind.

This, as consumer demand pivots away from goods toward services as economic activity slowly returns to pre-COVID 'normal.'

"The big picture for manufacturing is still favorable," writes Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics. "But the sector is nonetheless susceptible to disruptions from the Omicron wave, both at home and overseas, so a couple months of slower growth in activity and employment in the sector seem a decent bet."

Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) more broad, national PMI data expected on Tuesday, which analysts expect will come in at 57.5, a 1.1 point drop from the December reading.

As seen in the graphic below, the two indexes largely track each other, although ISM's country-wide data is understandably less volatile:

Chicago PMI

Wall Street appears to be determined to make up some ground lost so far this year as January draws to a close.

All three major U.S. stock indexes are green, with Tesla (TSLA.O), Apple (AAPL.O) and Amazon.com providing the biggest boost and putting the Nasdaq (.IXIC) out front.

(Stephen Culp)

*****

U.S. STOCKS TRY TO END A DOWN JANUARY ON AN UP NOTE (1013 EST/1513 GMT)

Major U.S. indexes are rallying in the early throes of the last trading day of January. This after a month where investors backed away from stocks with lofty valuations amid aggressive rate hike bets and geopolitical tensions.

The Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) is advancing on Monday, but with a more than 10% drop in January, the tech-heavy index is still eyeing its worst start to the year ever.

With a more than 6% drop in January, the S&P 500 (.SPX) is on pace for its worst start to a year since 2009.

As it stands, with a more than 4% drop, it is the Dow's (.DJI) worst January since 2016.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 growth index (.IGX) / S&P 500 value index (.IVX) ratio is on track for its biggest monthly drop since February 2001.

Here is your early-trade snapshot:

earlytrade01312022

(Terence Gabriel)

*****

SMALL CAPS: MORE GROWING PAINS AHEAD? (0900 EST/1400 GMT)

With a more than 20% swoon from its November 8, 2021 high, the small-cap Russell 2000 (.RUT) confirmed it has fallen into a bear market last week. The index was able to bounce on Friday, cutting its decline to 19.4% on a closing basis.

However, in premarket trade Monday, Russell 2000 e-mini futures are pointing to a RUT loss of around 0.7% at the open.

Meanwhile, the RUT's rising 200-week moving average (WMA), once again, appears to be beckoning on the downside:

RUT01312022

The RUT's disparity vs its 200-WMA peaked at 149.8% in March 2021. This high almost exactly matched the 149.9% all-time high hit in October 1997. The measure then diverged into the RUT's final high in early November of last year.

The disparity has since fallen to 112.8%.

Of note, since 1997, and prior to 2021, there were six 200-week disparity peaks greater than 130%. In all six instances, the RUT ultimately fell to meet, and break, the long-term moving average before establishing some form of low.

And since the late 1990s, the six most significant RUT 200-week disparity lows ranged from 98.6% to 49.8% (average 78.6%, median 81.6%).

The 200-WMA ended last week at 1,745 and is rising around 5 points per week. A deeper RUT decline to once again meet this long-term moving average in short order would put the index down around 28% from its November peak on a closing basis.

That said, it's always possible the RUT could churn around current levels, which would allow the moving average to catch up. With this sort of action, disparity readings would fall over time without, perhaps, a major dose of added pain for the RUT. read more

In any event, if the 200-WMA is to be tested, and violated, the RUT would appear to be in for, at a minimum, a further struggle whether it be in terms of price or time.

(Terence Gabriel)

*****

FOR MONDAY'S LIVE MARKETS' POSTS PRIOR TO 0900 EST/1400 GMT - CLICK HERE: read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Terence Gabriel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.