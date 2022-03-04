LIVE MARKETS Heading to March 2021 lows

March 4 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

HEADING TO MAY 2021 LOWS (0659 GMT)

If futures are to be trusted about the mood across markets this morning, it's more than likely that European equity will open around March 2021 lows.

Indeed, a 2% fall in the STOXX 600 would take the pan-European index down to levels unseen in about a year.

The derivatives are trading about 2% and truth be said, there's little to be optimistic before cash trading kicks off in an hour.

A fire and intense fighting around the largest nuclear power plant in Europe is not the kind of news traders are accustomed to wake up to as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues to rattle investors' nerves.

(Julien Ponthus)

