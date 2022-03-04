LIVE MARKETS Individual investors assess surging crude's impact

Summary Main U.S. indexes fall, but off earlier lows

Banks, chips hit hard

Financials weakest major S&P 500 sector; utilities lead gainers

Dollar, gold, crude rise; bitcoin down

U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield falls to ~1.74%

INDIVIDUAL INVESTORS ASSESS SURGING CRUDE'S IMPACT (1350 EST/1850 GMT)

As part of the most recent American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) Sentiment Survey read more , AAII asked its members how crude oil prices are impacting their outlook for stocks.

AAII reported that slightly more than one-third of respondents (34%) said that they have a "bearish outlook" on stocks as a result of rising oil prices.

Conversely, 26% of respondents said that oil prices are having "little to no impact" on their outlook.

Approximately, 19% view the rise in oil prices as "a buying opportunity" for stocks, particularly those in the energy sector. Roughly 14% of respondents have a mixed outlook.

Here are a couple of investor quotes on the matter:

“I am not sure that oil prices will have the biggest effect on stocks. I think the Russian invasion of Ukraine will have a bigger effect, although the two are tied together.”

“All things delivered, all things made with chemicals, all transportation, food bills and utility bills are going to continue to increase. Anything that reduces costs for any of these items may be a good investment.”

(Terence Gabriel)

*****

BULLS CHARGE BACK, BUT BEARS STILL ABOUND (1231 EST/1731 GMT)

The percentage of individual investors with a bullish short-term outlook for the U.S. stock market rose for a second-straight week in the latest American Association of Individual Investors Sentiment Survey (AAII). With this, pessimism decreased significantly, while neutral sentiment rebounded.

AAII reported bullish sentiment, or expectations that stock prices will rise over the next six months, surged 7.0 percentage points to 30.4%. Optimism was last higher on January 6, 2022 (32.8%). Even with the rise, bullish sentiment remains below its historical average of 38.0% for the 15th consecutive week.

Bearish sentiment, or expectations that stock prices will fall over the next six months, collapsed 12.2 percentage points to 41.4%. Even with the sharp drop, pessimism is still above its historical average of 30.5% for the 15th consecutive week.

Neutral sentiment, or expectations that stock prices will stay essentially unchanged over the next six months, rose by 5.2 percentage points to 28.2%. This is the second consecutive week that neutral sentiment is below its historical average of 31.5%.

AAII noted that bullish sentiment is "back within its typical range for the first time in eight weeks." Pessimism, however, remains "unusually high for the third consecutive week." AAII added that "historically, unusually high bearish sentiment readings have been followed by above-average and above-median six-month returns in the S&P 500 index."

With these changes, the bull-bear spread improved to -11 from -30.3 last week read more :

AAII03042022

(Terence Gabriel)

*****

EUROPE'S STOXX 600 WORST WEEK SINCE MARCH 2020 (1150 EST/1650 GMT)

A weekly loss of 7% makes this the worst week for the pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) since the March 2020 Covid-19 crash.

Significant escalations in the Russia/Ukraine war saw the week end on a low, with the index down around 3.5 on Friday. The STOXX 600 is now down 14.7% from its early-January record closing high.

Losses were broad based with Travel and leisure (.SXTP), Industrials (.SXNP) and financial services (.SXFP) hit especially hard.

Of note, Euro zone banks (.SX7E) are now off 30% just since their mid-February closing high. Autos (.SXAP) are down 26% from their mid-January closing peak.

(Lucy Raitano)

*****

EVERYTHING'S (MOSTLY) COMING UP ROSES: JOBS REPORT DEEP DIVE (1127 EST/1627 GMT)

Curmudgeons and pessimists looking for reasons to jeer at Friday's employment report had their work cut out for them.

U.S. payrolls grew (USNFAR=ECI) by 678,000 in February, breezing past the 400,000 consensus and marking an unexpected acceleration from January's upwardly revised 481,000 job adds. read more

"Hiring conditions proved to be favorable in February as employers were able to attract workers back into the labor force," writes Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist at Alliance Investment Management. "Looking into the details, job additions were broad based and payrolls in pandemic-affected sectors rebounded as expected."

"No matter how you slice the report, the results look very strong from all angles," Ripley adds.

The print marked the fifth consecutive upside surprise and the tenth-straight reading above the 400,000 mark.

It means the economy has recovered all but 2.1 million of the 22 million it hemorrhaged at the onset of the COVID crisis.

Nonfarm payrolls

The unemployment rate (USUNR=ECI) fell more than expected, shaving off 0.2 percentage points to 3.8%, the lowest level since February 2020, the month before abrupt shutdown mandates hobbled the economy overnight.

Broken down by length of joblessness, the biggest decrease occurred on the shorter end, with those unemployed for fewer than 5 weeks accounting for about one-third of the total. Those out of work for fewer than 15 weeks account for about 62% of the unemployment pie, a state of affairs which suggests employers are growing increasingly reluctant to hand out pink slips amid a tight labor market.

Unemployment duration

One of the brighter stars of this upbeat report was the labor market participation rate, which inched up to 62.3%.

While only a 0.1 percentage point advance, it does suggest Americans are returning from the sidelines, a phenomenon which typically puts upward pressure on the unemployment rate.

The fact that it fell suggests those who are jumping back into the job pool are quickly finding work.

"The labor force participation rate was arguably the most noteworthy component of today’s release, which came in at its highest level since March 2020." says Peter Essele, head of portfolio management at Commonwealth Financial Network. "More individuals on payrolls means greater aggregate purchasing power from consumers."

"If the current trend continues, today’s equity markets will look like a bargain by year end," Essele adds.

Labor market participation

But wage growth, among the stickier varieties of inflation, was probably the show's headliner, surprising analysts by doing nothing.

Average earnings held flat for the month, and year-over-year wage growth unexpectedly decelerated to 5.1% from January's downwardly revised 5.5%.

"The good news is hourly wages were actually flat and today’s numbers seem to be diminishing that fear of wage inflation," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities. "That's something that the Fed is obviously (going) to look at very carefully."

But does it portend a more dovish Fed?

"It does not change the picture for March," Cardillo adds. "Even with the current (geopolitical) circumstances, the Fed cannot risk not raising rates."

Cardillo's sentiment is echoed by the chart below, which shows wage growth along with other major indicators running red-hot, cruising well above Powell & Co's average annual 2% inflation target:

Inflation

In other good news, the disparity in joblessness among racial and ethnic lines narrowed a bit last month.

Unemployment ticked down across the four major racial/ethnic categories, the rate among Black and Hispanic workers fell most, by 0.3 and 0.5 percentage points, respectively.

While at 6.6% and 4.4%, those numbers are above the headline rate, the White/Black jobless gap shrank to 3.3 percentage points.

Despite the ongoing disparity, their rate of recovery can be attributed to fiscal stimulus packages passed last year, according to Heidi Shierholz, president of the Economic Policy Institute.

"All groups are seeing far (far!) faster recoveries than they did following the Great Recession, and that’s about CARES and ARPA," Shierholz tweeted. "The importance of those policies to labor market healing following the worst recession in our lifetime cannot be overstated."

Unemployment by race and ethnicity

Tenacious 'Debbie Downers' could find some less rosy news in the so-called 'real unemployment rate,' which inched up to 7.2% from 7.1% a month ago.

This marked the first uptick since the stratospheric spike of April 2020.

This datum adds those only marginally attached to the labor market to the unemployment total, last month's increase appears to be largely attributable to the growing number of workers whose gigs are, for economic reasons, part time.

Underemployment

To land the plane, market participants were largely looking at the jobs report through the lens of what is likely the next big catalyst: the Fed's upcoming monetary policy meeting.

The dominant opinion appears to be that it hasn't changed rate hike expectations.

"This report will make no difference to the Fed’s decision later this month; they'll hike by 25 basis points," says Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, who adds that the FOMC's more dovish members "will be happy to see rising participation and the soft (wage growth) number, because they add weight, at the margin, to the idea that the labor market might not be a source of second-round inflation pressure."

Wall Street's jobs report bounce was short-lived, having faded by the opening bell.

Geopolitical worries are dominating sentiment, with all three major U.S. stock indexes sharply lower in late morning trading.

(Stephen Culp)

*****

EMERGING MARKET FEAR AT MULTI-MONTH HIGHS (1045 EST/1545 GMT)

Emerging market stocks have outperformed U.S. stocks so far this year, but traders in the options market are exhibiting a greater degree of nervousness around EM stocks, relative to U.S. stocks, than they have done in 7 months.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM.P), one of the largest ETFs tracking EM stocks is down 8.4% for the year, compared with a 9% decline for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY.P).

Still, traders are more fearful of a pullback in EM stocks than they are about weakness in U.S. large caps.

The Cboe Emerging Markets Volatility Index (.VXEEM) is trading at a 7 point premium to the Cboe Volatility Index (.VIX), the largest the gap has been since early August.

Excessively defensive positioning often acts as a contrarian signal of an approaching near-term bottom in prices. The last time the spread between VXEEM and VIX rose this high for more than a day, was in July and EEM shares were up 1.3% a week later.

With little sign of Russia-Ukraine crisis letting up, however, EM stocks might remain pressured for some time.

VXEEM - VIX spread

(Saqib Ahmed)

*****

U.S. STOCKS FALL AS UKRAINE CONCERNS INTENSIFY (1005 EST/1505 GMT)

Wall Street's main indexes are down in early trade on Friday as concerns over the intensifying conflict in Ukraine overshadowed data that showed an acceleration in jobs growth last month.

Financials (.SPSY), and especially banks (.SPXBK), are among the hardest hit groups so far.

Energy (.SPNY) is the sole gaining major S&P 500 (.SPX) sector. NYMEX crude futures are rallying around 5%. Though, amid a flight-to-safety, the U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield is sliding around 10bps to the 1.73% area.

Of note, the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) has once again backed away from its descending 30-day moving average read more :

IXIC03042022B

This moving average perfectly capped strength on Thursday, leading to renewed weakness. It now stands as resistance at around 13,815.

Here is where markets stand in early trade:

earlytrade03042022

(Terence Gabriel)

*****

U.S. STOCKS FUTURES UNNERVED AFTER NUKE PLANT, NONFARM PAYROLLS NEWS (0900 EST/1400 GMT)

U.S. stock index futures are lower on Friday as fears over the war in Ukraine deepen, putting the main indexes on track for weekly declines.

Futures did improve somewhat after the release of the Labor Department's February jobs data. However, they have since weakened again.

February nonfarm jobs came in above estimates, while the unemployment rate slipped. Average hourly earnings were cooler than estimates:

NFP03042022

Equities globally were already weaker with safe-havens in demand after Russian invasion forces seized Europe's biggest nuclear power plant on Friday in heavy fighting in southeastern Ukraine, triggering global alarm, but a huge blaze in a training building has been extinguished and officials said the facility was now safe. read more

Regarding the jobs data, Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance said:

"It's a very strong report. It’s going to be overshadowed by events in Ukraine and another sign the job market is hot and that the Fed needs to move more quickly to start raising rates."

Zaccarelli added, "There's no doubt we've got a hot job market and high inflation. Regardless of what's happening in Ukraine, the Fed must move quickly."

Here is your premarket snapshot:

premarket03042022

(Terence Gabriel, Sinéad Carew)

*****

Terence Gabriel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own

