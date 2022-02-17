LIVE MARKETS Invoking Volcker

Summary

Summary Companies Major U.S. indexes red; DJI off most

Financials weakest major S&P sector; energy sole gainer

Euro STOXX 600 index off ~0.4%

Dollar ~flat; gold up; crude, bitcoin down

U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield slides to ~1.98%

Feb 17 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

INVOKING VOLCKER (0942 EST/1442 GMT)

"Volatility is the best policeman of risk appetite and risk assets. We need a Volcker moment ... where Vol stands for "vol" – as in volatility."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

So says Credit Suisse's Zoltan Pozsar in his latest 'Global Money Dispatch' in which he argues the Fed must take a radically different course to bring inflation down. Instead of raising the fed funds rate, it should lift long-dated yields in order to bring down asset prices, from stocks to credit and especially housing.

Pozsar says the Fed cannot deflate goods prices unless it curbs demand by jacking up the policy rate. This will cause a recession, so it is a non-starter. But it can - and should - tackle services inflation by bringing down asset prices, which will also help boost the labor supply.

To do this, the Fed will have to inject financial markets with huge shots of volatility to push risk premia higher. End policy press conferences. Sell $50 billion of 10-year bonds with no warning. Cease market jawboning and guidance. Keep the market guessing.

Pozsar admits this is an "extreme" prescription, but insists lower risk assets and higher long-term rates won't kill growth - this is not a balance sheet recovery and 5% wage growth can cover higher mortgage repayments.

These are radical proposals. Would they work? It's safe to say uncorking volatility, ripping up 30 years of Fed communication strategy, and opening the door to a potential crash in asset prices would not come without risk.

(Jamie McGeever)

*****

NASDAQ COMPOSITE: CIRCLING ITS WAGONS (0900 EST/1400 GMT)

The Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) collapsed nearly 17% from its November record close into its January 27 finish. Since then, the tech-heavy index has managed to stabilize and fight its way higher by about 6%. With this, the Nasdaq daily Advance/Decline (A/D) line has also managed to chop its way higher.

However, both the index and the breadth measure have work to do to suggest room for greater recoveries:

IXICAD02172022

Of note, the Nasdaq A/D line peaked in February 2021. In the wake of a protracted divergence, the Composite followed suit with its November 2021 top.

In a testament to just how much internal damage the broad Nasdaq suffered into its late-January low, while the Composite was hitting its lowest levels since May of last year, the A/D line fell to its lowest level since late 2018.

With their choppy recoveries, both the IXIC and the A/D line will still need to reclaim their descending 30-day moving averages. Since the A/D line's severe break lower in late-November, and the Composite's in early-January, this moving average has been capping strength.

Given that the 30-DMAs are now nearing, and pressing down on both the IXIC and the A/D line, a resolution to the recent choppy action, one way or the other, may soon be at hand. The IXIC's 30-DMA may fall to around 14,250 in early trade.

If both the IXIC and A/D line can overwhelm the shorter-term moving average, it may suggest potential for a broad rally to unfold, especially if the Composite can reclaim its 200-DMA, which ended Wednesday around 14,750. The A/D line has substantial room to rise before it would reach its 200-DMA.

New lows in both measures can suggest bearish forces continue to have the upper hand. read more

(Terence Gabriel)

*****

FOR THURSDAY'S LIVE MARKETS' POSTS PRIOR TO 0900 EST/1400 GMT - CLICK HERE: read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Terence Gabriel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.