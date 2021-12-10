LIVE MARKETS Is the Dragon running out of fire?

Summary U.S. equity index futures suggest opening strength

U.S. Nov CPI MM slightly above est, YY in-line; Core MM/YY in-line

Euro STOXX 600 index ~flat

Dollar ~flat; gold, crude, bitcoin green

U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield slips to ~1.48%

Dec 10 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

IS THE DRAGON RUNNING OUT OF FIRE? (0919 EST/1419 GMT)

The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China index (.HXC) which tracks the performance of U.S.-listed China stocks is down 38.6% this year, on course for its worst yearly performance since 2008. This is not the year of the dragon.

The index fell 9.1% on Dec. 3, its worst performance in over 13 years, after Didi Global Inc (DIDI.N) said it planned to delist from the NYSE, with the ride hailing giant dropping 22.1% and bringing down other Chinese ADRs with it. read more

Things went south pretty quickly after the index hit a record high in February 2021, losing half its value as regulatory pressures from Beijing and Washington weighed.

Frank Benzimra, head of Asia equity strategy at Societe Generale, finds that in Chinese equity, Common Prosperity stocks, from Green Tech to New Infrastructure outperformed this year.

"Being on the right of China authorities’ policy agenda mattered more than valuations," Benzimra said in a note.

The good news for Didi, that is now planning a Hong Kong listing, is that HK-listed shares have outperformed their U.S.counterparts. Although when it comes to Chinese equity, onshore stocks have been relatively resilient to both, according to Benzimra's note.

On the retail end, analysts at Vanda Research found that retail purchases of China ADRs were negligible after Didi's de-listing.

"After multiple attempts to buy-the-dip, we suspect retail investors have gotten tired of trying to catch a falling knife," wrote Giacomo Pierantoni and Ben Onatibia, in a note.

(Bansari Mayur Kamdar)

DOW INDUSTRIALS POISED TO POP POST CPI (0900 EST/1400 GMT)

In the wake of mostly in-line November CPI data , CBT e-mini Dow Futures are posting premarket gains suggesting the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) is poised to rise around 200 points when regular-session trading kicks off on Friday:

DJI12102021

In that event, the DJI can challenge the 76.4%/78.6% Fibonacci retracement zone of its November-December slide at 35,961.87/36,018.16. Traders will be watching for how the Dow deals with this barrier.

The next levels above this zone include the November 16 high at 36,316.61, the November 8 record close at 36,432.22 and the November 8 record intraday high at 36,565.73. The resistance line from early 2018, which capped strength in November, is now close to 37,000.

A failure to overwhelm the retracement zone, followed by a reversal below Thursday's low at 35,577.14, however, can add credence to the view that December strength has just been a counter-trend bounce. read more

(Terence Gabriel)

Terence Gabriel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own

