LIVE MARKETS Is the Treasury bull run over? Maybe, but don’t count on it yet

Summary Companies Major U.S. indexes lower; banks gain, FANGs weak

Tech weakest major S&P 500 sector; energy leads gainers

Euro STOXX 600 index off ~0.1%

Dollar, bitcoin down; gold, crude rise

U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield ~flat at ~2.04%

IS THE TREASURY BULL RUN OVER? MAYBE, BUT DON’T COUNT ON IT YET (1037 EST/1537 GMT)

A recent surge in U.S. Treasury yields is leading investors to question whether the 40-year bull run in bonds is coming to an end. The answer, according to Bank of America, is maybe, but it's not sure yet.

The bank sees two scenarios for benchmark 10-year notes . One is that the yields peak somewhere between now and the 2.3% area, which would keep the bull run intact. The yield is at 2.04% on Wednesday.

Alternatively, a head and shoulders pattern may be developing that will mark the bottom in yields and 10-year notes may be heading to the 2.60% area or above, according to BofA technical analyst Paul Ciana.

Arguments in favor the bull trend remaining intact include that the 10-year yield has peaked five times within 1-4 months of trading at, or just above, the 100-month simple moving average (SMA), with 2018 being an exception. The 100-month SMA is currently at 2.01%. The yields also tend to retrace 61.8% of their prior cycle, which would be to 2.13%.

The monthly Relative Strength Index (RSI) is also getting stretched at 71.39, and has peaked in the past between 65 and 79.

Risks to this view would be if the yields break above the top of their 30-year channel, which is currently 2.37% and will decline to 2.22% by year-end. “If the bond bull trend remains, this shouldn't break,” Ciana said in a report.

On the other hand, if the yields continue to climb to the 200-month SMA, which is currently 2.67% and will decline to 2.52% by year-end, it would break the bull market channel and suggest that the head and shoulders pattern bottom in yields is playing out, Bank of America said.

The yields last reached the 200-month SMA in the fourth quarter of 2018 when they double topped at 3.26%. It was the first time they had tested the 200-month SMA since 1989. If yields reach the 200-month SMA they would target 2.65% and possibly 3%-3.30%, though “such an aggressive path may not be a straight line,” Ciana said.

Bull Trend

(Karen Brettell)

JITTERS RETURN FOR U.S. STOCKS (0951 EST/1451 GMT)

U.S. stocks are lower in early trade on Wednesday after stronger-than-expected retail sales data gave the Federal Reserve more ammunition to tighten policy, while geopolitical tensions over Russia and Ukraine added to caution.

The data comes ahead of minutes from the Fed's last meeting, due at 2 p.m. EST. Investors are looking for more clues on the central bank's plans to trim its massive balance sheet and hike interest rates. read more

In any event, the S&P 500 (.SPX) is finding its 200-day moving average, which now resides around 4,456, to be a sticky level. Traders will be watching to see if the benchmark index can decisively move way from it, in one direction or the other.

Here is where markets stand in early trade:

(Terence Gabriel)

NASDAQ 100 TRIPLE-Qs: CHECKING A FLOW METER (0900 EST/1400 GMT)

The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ.O), which tracks the Nasdaq 100 index (.NDX), has been battered of late. That said, the Money Flow index (MFI), an indicator that incorporates both price and volume, is attempting to stabilize at an important support line.

Indeed, the QQQ ended Tuesday down around 12% from its November record close. For 2022, the ETF is off 10.5% so far, and 1.9% this month.

Of note, on a monthly basis, and since early 2018, the MFI has been trapped between a resistance line from its 2014 high and a support line from its 2009 low read more :

After topping shy of the resistance line this past December, while diverging from the QQQ, the MFI plunged in January to once again test the support line. It ended the month essentially right on the line.

So far in February, and despite the QQQ's monthly drop, the MFI is holding the line, and is actually on track to tick up very slightly.

It is only mid-month, but if the support line can continue to work its magic, and the MFI has bottomed, the QQQ could be on the verge of a surprise upside turn.

Conversely, an MFI support line break at the close of the month will end what has been a consistent pattern. This could then suggest potential that the QQQ could see another waterfall slide given the substantial room before the MFI would reach its support line from 2002. read more

(Terence Gabriel)

Terence Gabriel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own

