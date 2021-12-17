LIVE MARKETS London shines as EZ bourses slide

Dec 17 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

LONDON SHINES AS EZ BOURSES SLIDE (0835 GMT)

Amid a general gloom across global equity markets, the highlight today is that London stocks are outperforming all the other European bourses.

Blue chips (.FTSE) and mid caps (.FTMC) are up 0.3% and 0.1%, while the pan European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) is down 0.2%, with Frankfurt (.GDAXI) and Milan (.FTMIB) firmly in the red.

After the BoE gave UK banks a boost by raising interest rates, London shares is getting some additional support from data showing British retail sales rose faster than expected last month. read more

For now, investors are shrugging off any potential political instability after Boris Johnson's Conservatives lost control of a parliamentary seat they have dominated for nearly 200 years, following a series of crises and scandals. read more

EUROPEAN BOURSES SEEN LOWER TRACKING U.S. TECH (0735 GMT)

European futures are indicating a torrid start for local bourses following the U.S. tech (.NDX) stocks fall after the Fed's hawkish pivot, which knocked investors confidence.

Depending on how big the slide today will be, the pan European index (.STOXX) could yet still be on track for a second week of gains, as stocks have regained some ground this week on fading concerns about Omicron's severity.

London blue chips (.FTSE) are on track for weekly losses, despite the rally staged by banks after the BoE surprised the market - once again - by raising its interest rates by 15 bps to 0.25% read more

In a busy week for central banks, the European Central Bank cut stimulus further, while the Fed announced it will accelerate tapering of its emergency bond buying programme and prepare to raise interest rates more quickly next year.

