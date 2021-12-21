LIVE MARKETS Market internal measures: Battle rages on

Summary U.S. equity index futures advance: Nasdaq 100 up ~1.1%

MARKET INTERNAL MEASURES: BATTLE RAGES ON (0900 EST/1400 GMT)

A couple of measures of Nasdaq and NYSE internal strength are throwing off conflicting signals.

The Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) closed Monday at its lowest level in more than two months. With this, the Nasdaq McClellan Summation (McSum), a breadth/momentum measure based on advancing and declining issues, ended at -5,084, or a fresh low back to early-April 2020. read more

Against this, the Nasdaq New High/New Low (NH/NL) index, a measure built around new yearly highs and lows, was unchanged on Monday at 24.1% read more :

Of note, the Nasdaq NH/NL index bottomed at 12.5% on December 6, and then reclaimed its 10-day moving average (DMA) on December 10. This short-term moving average has now turned up, and the measure itself is showing a bullish convergence with the IXIC.

In any event, traders will be watching for these measures to sync-up together. That is, for the McSum to begin to rise with the NH/NL index, and reclaim its 10-DMA, or for the NH/NL index to resume a decline, in-gear with the McSum.

With this, there may be greater confidence in the Nasdaq's next major move.

Meanwhile, readings on the NYSE are showing a similar picture. On Monday, the NYSE McSum ended at its lowest level since April 2020. However, the NYSE NH/NL index, which also bottomed on December 6, and is also above its rising 10-DMA. And, the NYSE measure did tick down Monday for the first time in 10 sessions. This as the NYSE Composite (.NYA) closed below its 200-DMA. read more

(Terence Gabriel)

