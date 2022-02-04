LIVE MARKETS Mixed Europe

Feb 4 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

MIXED EUROPE (0912 GMT)

After post ECB-meeting stumble, European shares are mixed supported by improved global sentiment after Amazon reported better-than-expected earnings and firmer crude prices.

With the prospects of rate hikes looming, the pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) is edging 0.3% lower with auto stocks (.SXAP) and real estate shares (.SX86P) are down 1.5% and 1.3%.

The STOXX 600 is still on track for its first weekly gains of the year, with oil and gas stocks leading the pack (.SXEP) up 1.7% after crude prices climbed higher amid fears frigid weather in the U.S. could further disrupt oil supplies.

Tech stocks (.SX8P) are attempting to crawl back after yesterday slump, with Frankfurt-listed shares of Amazon jumping 12% after the company reported better-than-expected results. read more

While the overall European stock market tumbled after the ECB didn't exclude raising rates this year at its policy meeting on Thursday, euro zone banks (.SX7E) continue to benefit from growing bets the ECB will tighten borrowing conditions. EZ banks are up 0.8%.

(Joice Alves)

TROUBLES COME IN THREES...OR MORE (0810 GMT)

Misfortunes don't come singly, so the idiom goes, and markets are being whiplashed by a whole slew of negatives, that could see this month turn again into the nightmare that was January.

For now, stocks are attempting to claw their way higher, after a profits-beat by Amazon lifted its shares 17% after-hours, following a 7% decline during Thursday's trading session.

Some other tech peers saw similar gyrations, with buoyant earnings boosting Snap shares 50% after close of trade.

Asia choses to take its cue from Wall Street's after-hours upswing, rather than the earlier 3.7% Nasdaq drop, European markets are opening higher and U.S. indexes are tipped to open with gains on Friday.

But will it last?

The earnings hits at Facebook owner Meta (the $200 billion wiped off its value on Thursday was the biggest ever), Spotify, and Netflix are worrying, coming as they do when the Federal Reserve is bent on tightening policy in coming months.

Thursday's shock partly emanated from Europe -- aside from a Bank of England rate rise, the hitherto dovish ECB appeared to change tack and concede a 2022 rate hike was not out of bounds after all.

The volte face came after a record-high euro zone inflation print. And as oil prices surged past $90 a barrel, expect no relief on that front.

Bank analysts are now falling over each other in their rush to predict one, two or even three ECB hikes this year. So sub-zero euro zone yields are vanishing fast, with Dutch five-year yields just climbing above 0% for the first time since 2018.

It has somewhat taken markets' focus off the U.S. monthly jobs data due on Friday. But a dire private payrolls reading from the ADP earlier this week -- showing 300,000 jobs vanishing versus forecasts for 180,000 jobs added -- has stoked fears of a similarly awful set of numbers on Friday.

Yet the payrolls, just like the ongoing company earnings season, may show unrelenting cost pressures -- in December payrolls, average hourly earnings rose to 4.7% and forecasts are January will bring a rise above 5%.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Friday:

-UK's Johnson seeks to reset beleaguered premiership read more

-German industrial orders Dec

-U.S. non-farm payrolls

-U.S. earnings: Bristol Myers Squibb

-European earnings: Carlsberg, Sanofi

(Sujata Rao)

EUROPE STOCKS SET FOR 2022 FIRST WEEKLY GAINS (0730 GMT)

European futures are pointing to a start of the day on the black for European stocks supported by an Amazon-led bounce in U.S. futures.

Dax, STOXX 50 and FTSE futures are all trading up between 0.55% and 0.7%.

U.S. Nasdaq futures (.NQc1) is up almost 2% after Amazon reported better-than-expected earnings, bolstering sentiment. read more

The STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) is heading to the first week of gains this year, despite a big slump on Thursday after the ECB didn't exclude raising rates this year at its policy meeting, leaving stocks investors nervous, while weak results global technology stocks were already under pressure after weak results from Facebook owner Meta.

(Joice Alves)

