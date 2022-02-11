LIVE MARKETS More individual investors see a flat market

Summary

Summary Companies DJI up slightly, S&P 500 ~flat, Nasdaq off ~0.2%

Tech weakest major S&P 500 sector; energy leads gainers

Euro STOXX 600 index off ~0.4%

Dollar ~flat; gold, crude, bitcoin gain

U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield ~2%

MORE INDIVIDUAL INVESTORS SEE A FLAT MARKET (1025 EST/1525 GMT)

The percentage of individual investors with a "neutral" outlook on the U.S. stock market jumped to its highest level in more than two years in the latest American Association of Individual Investors Sentiment Survey (AAII). With this, both bullish and bearish sentiment declined.

AAII reported that neutral sentiment, or expectations that stock prices will stay essentially unchanged over the next six months, surged by 10.3 percentage points to 40.2%. Neutral sentiment was last higher on Jan. 1, 2020 (40.9%). Neutral sentiment is also above its historical average of 31.5% for the eighth time in 10 weeks.

Bullish sentiment, or expectations that stock prices will rise over the next six months, fell 2.1 percentage points to 24.4%, staying well below the historical average of 38.0%. Bullish sentiment levels are unusually low for the fifth consecutive week and below the historical average for the 12th consecutive week.

Bearish sentiment, or expectations that stock prices will fall over the next six months, tumbled by 8.2 percentage points to 35.5%. This is the 12th consecutive week with pessimism above its historical average of 30.5%. However, it is also the third consecutive week that bearish sentiment has incurred a weekly decline of 5 percentage points or more.

AAII noted that when bullish sentiment is at an unusually low level, historically, the S&P 500 index "has gone on to realize above-average and above-median returns during the six- and 12-month periods following an unusually low reading for bullish sentiment."

Additionally, AAII said that unusually high levels of neutral sentiment have "previously been followed by slightly below-average and below-median six-month returns, but above-average and above-median 12-month returns for the S&P 500."

With these changes, the bull-bear spread rose to -11.1 from -17.2 last week read more :

(Terence Gabriel)

S&P 500 EDGES UP IN CHOPPY TRADE; ENERGY IN FRONT (0955 EST/1455 GMT)

The S&P 500 (.SPX) is up slightly in early trading on Friday, but trade is choppy as worries about inflation and interest rates remain.

Energy shares are up following gains in oil prices, and the energy sector (.SPNY) led percentage gains among S&P sectors, followed by utilities (.SPLRCU).

Here is the early market snapshot:

(Caroline Valetkevitch)

S&P 500: LOOKING FOR A BREAKOUT (0900 EST/1400 GMT)

Over the past several weeks, the S&P 500 index (.SPX) has been struggling to sustain a breakout of the range defined by several long-term moving averages.

Traders will be watching for two-straight closes outside this zone to suggest the range may finally be giving way read more :

Indeed, since Jan. 31, the SPX has primarily chopped in a range defined by its 100 and 200-day moving averages (DMA).

On Feb. 2 and again on Feb. 9, the SPX ended just slightly above the 100-DMA. However, the next trading day, it immediately tumbled back below this moving average, which ended Thursday just shy of 4,575.

Since reclaiming its 200-DMA on Jan. 31, the SPX has used this moving average as support. On Feb. 4, the SPX fell to around 4,451, which was just slightly above the 200-DMA. The SPX then snapped higher.

The 200-DMA ended Thursday at around 4,451.

Thus, traders may be watching for two-straight daily closes outside the range defined by these moving averages to add confidence in the next short-term trend.

Meanwhile, daily momentum remains stunted. Even on the days the SPX ended above the 100-DMA, the RSI was unable to muster enough strength to reclaim the 70.00 overbought threshold. Doing so, may signal the SPX has sufficient thrust to sustain a push to new highs.

On a downside range resolution, which leads to a test, or break of the Jan. 26 close at 4,326.51, traders will look for the RSI to establish a higher low vs its late-January trough. This sort of convergence pattern may suggest potential for another bottom of some form.

In any event, S&P 500 futures are exhibiting a similar pattern as the SPX. After dipping toward their 200-DMA in overnight trade, they have since recovered, and are now slightly green on the day. read more

(Terence Gabriel)

Terence Gabriel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own

