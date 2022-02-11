LIVE MARKETS More uncertainty on European equities

Summary

MORE UNCERTAINTY ON EUROPEAN EQUITIES (1141 EST/1641 GMT)

European equities ended the week higher, despite falling since Thursday on U.S. inflation data, after closing five weeks in a row in negative territory.

The Stoxx 600 (.STOXX) was up 1.6%, its biggest weekly rise since December 2021.

Stocks seemed ready for a rebound earlier this week, but after U.S. numbers boosted expectations of further monetary tightening, strategists have little choice but to take a hard look at their equity risk premium (ERP) models.

Their views are still mixed. Credit Suisse flagged that it’s not the time to sell as the actual ERP is slightly above its fair value, and the Federal Reserve doesn’t need to shock the markets near term.

Morgan Stanley said before Thursday’s data it saw an implied 9% upside for European equities.

BofA said, “a continued widening in credit spreads would support our non-consensus bearish view,” after mentioning U.S. high-yield credit spreads being up around 50 bps from their recovery low and the Italian 10-year asset swap above 100bps for the first time since late 2020.

By the way, Europe's volatility gauge (.V2TX) was back above its 50- and 100-day moving averages after being temporarily below those levels on Wednesday and Thursday.

The chart below shows recent week’s moves of the Stoxx 600 index (.STOXX):

stoxx

(Stefano Rebaudo)

*****

UMICH: CONSUMER ATTITUDES HEAD SOUTH FOR THE WINTER (1135 EST/1635 GMT)

Investors headed into the weekend with lachrymose data from the University of Michigan, which showed the mood of the U.S. consumer, who is responsible for about 70% of U.S. economic growth, is the sourest it's been in more than a decade.

UMich's preliminary take on February Consumer Sentiment (USUMSP=ECI) showed the index unexpectedly plunged 5.5 points to 61.7, the lowest print since 2011. read more

Analysts predicted a nominal 0.3-point gain to 67.5.

Inflation remains the villain, driving an unexpected deterioration in consumer assessment of current conditions, and a sizeable drop in near-term expectations.

"The recent declines have been driven by weakening personal financial prospects, largely due to rising inflation, less confidence in the government's economic policies, and the least favorable long term economic outlook in a decade," writes Richard Curtin, chief economist at UMich's Surveys of Consumers.

Interestingly, Curtin noted that the "entire February decline was among households with incomes of $100,000 or more," with about half of the survey's respondents saying higher prices will lead to declines personal finances in the year ahead.

UMich

On Thursday, the Labor Department's CPI report showed U.S. inflation in January was the hottest it's been in four decades, pressuring consumer buying power and raising the specter of a tighter, more aggressive interest rate hike timeline from the Federal Reserve. read more

The current price tsunami has not shown many signs of cresting, a predicament reflected in the UMich report. While inflation expectations over the next five years held steady at 3.1% - notably 1.1 percentage points above Powell & Co's average annual 2% target - one-year inflation expectations grew to 5%.

UMich inflation expectations

Wall Street is struggling for direction in morning trading, with rising oil prices putting energy stocks (.SPSY) in the lead among the major S&P 500 (.SPX) sectors, while the prospect for rate hikes is weighing on tech (.SPLRCT).

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq (.IXIC) are last on track to be roughly flat for the week, with the Dow (.DJI) setting its sights on a moderate weekly gain.

(Stephen Culp)

*****

MORE INDIVIDUAL INVESTORS SEE A FLAT MARKET (1025 EST/1525 GMT)

The percentage of individual investors with a "neutral" outlook on the U.S. stock market jumped to its highest level in more than two years in the latest American Association of Individual Investors Sentiment Survey (AAII). With this, both bullish and bearish sentiment declined.

AAII reported that neutral sentiment, or expectations that stock prices will stay essentially unchanged over the next six months, surged by 10.3 percentage points to 40.2%. Neutral sentiment was last higher on Jan. 1, 2020 (40.9%). Neutral sentiment is also above its historical average of 31.5% for the eighth time in 10 weeks.

Bullish sentiment, or expectations that stock prices will rise over the next six months, fell 2.1 percentage points to 24.4%, staying well below the historical average of 38.0%. Bullish sentiment levels are unusually low for the fifth consecutive week and below the historical average for the 12th consecutive week.

Bearish sentiment, or expectations that stock prices will fall over the next six months, tumbled by 8.2 percentage points to 35.5%. This is the 12th consecutive week with pessimism above its historical average of 30.5%. However, it is also the third consecutive week that bearish sentiment has incurred a weekly decline of 5 percentage points or more.

AAII noted that when bullish sentiment is at an unusually low level, historically, the S&P 500 index "has gone on to realize above-average and above-median returns during the six- and 12-month periods following an unusually low reading for bullish sentiment."

Additionally, AAII said that unusually high levels of neutral sentiment have "previously been followed by slightly below-average and below-median six-month returns, but above-average and above-median 12-month returns for the S&P 500."

With these changes, the bull-bear spread rose to -11.1 from -17.2 last week read more :

AAII02112022

(Terence Gabriel)

*****

S&P 500 EDGES UP IN CHOPPY TRADE; ENERGY IN FRONT (0955 EST/1455 GMT)

The S&P 500 (.SPX) is up slightly in early trading on Friday, but trade is choppy as worries about inflation and interest rates remain.

Energy shares are up following gains in oil prices, and the energy sector (.SPNY) led percentage gains among S&P sectors, followed by utilities (.SPLRCU).

Here is the early market snapshot:

for Feb 11

(Caroline Valetkevitch)

*****

S&P 500: LOOKING FOR A BREAKOUT (0900 EST/1400 GMT)

Over the past several weeks, the S&P 500 index (.SPX) has been struggling to sustain a breakout of the range defined by several long-term moving averages.

Traders will be watching for two-straight closes outside this zone to suggest the range may finally be giving way read more :

SPX02112022

Indeed, since Jan. 31, the SPX has primarily chopped in a range defined by its 100 and 200-day moving averages (DMA).

On Feb. 2 and again on Feb. 9, the SPX ended just slightly above the 100-DMA. However, the next trading day, it immediately tumbled back below this moving average, which ended Thursday just shy of 4,575.

Since reclaiming its 200-DMA on Jan. 31, the SPX has used this moving average as support. On Feb. 4, the SPX fell to around 4,451, which was just slightly above the 200-DMA. The SPX then snapped higher.

The 200-DMA ended Thursday at around 4,451.

Thus, traders may be watching for two-straight daily closes outside the range defined by these moving averages to add confidence in the next short-term trend.

Meanwhile, daily momentum remains stunted. Even on the days the SPX ended above the 100-DMA, the RSI was unable to muster enough strength to reclaim the 70.00 overbought threshold. Doing so, may signal the SPX has sufficient thrust to sustain a push to new highs.

On a downside range resolution, which leads to a test, or break of the Jan. 26 close at 4,326.51, traders will look for the RSI to establish a higher low vs its late-January trough. This sort of convergence pattern may suggest potential for another bottom of some form.

In any event, S&P 500 futures are exhibiting a similar pattern as the SPX. After dipping toward their 200-DMA in overnight trade, they have since recovered, and are now slightly green on the day. read more

(Terence Gabriel)

*****

FOR FRIDAY'S LIVE MARKETS' POSTS PRIOR TO 0900 EST/1400 GMT - CLICK HERE: read more

Terence Gabriel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own

